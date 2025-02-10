World / Africa

Botswana forecasts 3.3% growth in 2025 on diamond market recovery

Finance minister Ndaba Gaolathe echoes calls to diversify the economy away from precious stones

10 February 2025 - 21:21
by Brian Benza and Sfundo Parakozov
Gaborone — Botswana’s economy is forecast to grow 3.3% this year after a contraction in 2024, due to an expected recovery in the global diamond market, its finance minister said on Monday, echoing calls to diversify the economy away from precious stones.

Botswana is the world’s leading producer of diamonds by value and its economy largely depends on diamond exports. Declining earnings have limited government spending.

“This growth outlook is premised on recovery of the diamond industry, which is expected in the latter part of 2025, and continued positive sentiment in the nondiamond mining sectors,” finance minister Ndaba Gaolathe said in a budget speech.

The country’s economy is estimated to have shrunk by 3.1% last year, Gaolathe said, which is a bigger contraction than the 1.7% forecast in December by the government.

Gaolathe echoed President Duma Boko, who came to power in November after a landslide election upset and has vowed to diversify Botswana’s economy.

“Botswana’s reliance on diamond revenues has been both a strength and a vulnerability,” Gaolathe said.

The focus would be on expanding key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and energy, he said.

Last week, Botswana and diamond giant De Beers said they had finalised talks on a rough diamond sales deal and on extending mining licences for their Debswana joint venture there to 2054.

Gaolathe said the budget deficit for the 2025/26 financial year running from April to March was estimated to fall to 7.56% of GDP, lower than the current financial year’s estimated deficit of 9% of GDP.

De Beers signs new sales agreement with Botswana government

The agreement will also extend Debswana’s mining licences beyond 2029
1 week ago

DUNCAN WANBLAD: Partnerships will future-proof African mining

Mining is the bedrock of numerous African economies and still offers great potential for their people to thrive
6 days ago

WATCH: Rising relevance of rail corridors to transport minerals to ports

Business Day TV speaks to Maximilian Matschke, managing partner at Anura Partners
2 hours ago

Mining licence system should be operating by midyear, mining indaba hears

Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane says he expects ‘an efficient, modern, transparent system to manage mineral rights and exploration licence ...
1 week ago
