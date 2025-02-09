World / Africa

Libya finds scores of migrants’ bodies in mass graves

Libyan national and two foreigners arrested in connection with deaths, security authorities say

09 February 2025 - 21:43
by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman Werfali
Bodies of migrants in body bags after they were discovered in a mass grave in a farm in Jikharra area, about 441km from Benghazi, in Jikharra, Libya, February 5 2025. Picture: ALWAHAT DISTRICT SECURITY DIRECTORAT/REUTERS
Bodies of migrants in body bags after they were discovered in a mass grave in a farm in Jikharra area, about 441km from Benghazi, in Jikharra, Libya, February 5 2025. Picture: ALWAHAT DISTRICT SECURITY DIRECTORAT/REUTERS

Tripoli — Libya’s security authorities recovered at least 28 bodies of migrants from a mass grave in the desert in southeast Libya, the country’s attorney-general said on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The bodies were found north of Kufra city, the attorney-general said, while 76 migrants were freed “from forced detention”.

Kufra is about 1,712km from the capital, Tripoli.

On Thursday, the Alwahat security directorate in the southeast of the country recovered 19 bodies from a mass grave in Jikharra area, and the Libyan Red Crescent recovered 10 bodies of migrants off Dila port in Zawiya city in the west after their boat sank.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via the dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011.

“There was a gang whose members deliberately deprived illegal migrants of their freedom, tortured them and subjected them to cruel, humiliating and inhumane treatment,” the attorney-general said on its verified Facebook page.

It said that the authorities had begun conducting forensic tests to understand “the cause of their deaths”.

The authorities have started documenting the testimonies of the survivors and have detained three suspects: a Libyan national and two foreigners, it added.

Reuters

More than 63,000 people have died or disappeared on migration routes since 2014

Migration agency says most deaths happened in the Mediterranean and caused by drowning
World
10 months ago

MIA SWART: Fortress Europe should open to migrants

Civil Liberties Union report says democracies with far-right parties in power risk deterioration of rule of law
Opinion
10 months ago

Home affairs to move quickly to deport 95 Libyans

State withdraws case against men arrested at ‘military’ training camp in Mpumalanga
National
5 months ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Institutions of global order such as ICC are under sustained attack

Whatever complaints SA has with the current framework, its interests are in upgrading and perfecting it
Opinion
8 months ago

JONNY COHEN: SA’s foreign policy is poised to embrace changing landscape

We are witnessing the final throes of an Anglo-Saxon empire and a European political elite
Opinion
7 months ago

Italy’s top court rules returning sea migrants to Libya is illegal

Charities and human rights groups welcome ruling
World
11 months ago
