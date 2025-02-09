World / Africa

Ambush on convoy kills 25 civilians, says Mali army

Soldiers retaliate and kill at least 19 Islamist militants

09 February 2025 - 14:17
by Fadimata Kontao
Bamako — Insurgents killed 25 civilians and injured 13 others in an ambush of a military-escorted convoy near Mali’s northeastern city of Gao on Friday, the army said late on Saturday.

The army’s death toll differed from a local official’s account of the incident, which said that up to 56 bodies were recorded at the hospital in Gao and that there was also an unknown number of military casualties.

The attackers struck near the village of Kobe, about 30km from Gao in a region where groups linked to Islamic state and Al-Qaeda have been active for more than a decade, destabilising Mali and its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.

The army said in a statement that at least 19 assailants were killed when soldiers retaliated and pushed them back. It did not mention military casualties.

The insurgencies took root in Mali’s arid north after a Tuareg separatist rebellion in 2012. The Islamist militants have since spread to other countries in the impoverished central Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Deadly attacks have become so frequent that the military organises near-daily escorts, a Gao resident said.

The violence has killed thousands of people, displaced millions and spurred a string of military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in 2020-23.

Reuters

Scores killed in US air strikes on Islamic State leaders in Somalia, Trump says

The hits destroyed the caves in which they live and killed many militants without harming civilians, according to US president
World
6 days ago

Losses in DRC expose limit of SA’s diplomatic ambitions

The country’s efforts to exert influence in Africa have been plagued by missteps over the past decade
World
1 week ago

Ebola outbreak in Uganda claims first victim

World Health Organisation allocates $1m to help contain outbreak
World
1 week ago

Tanzania, Burundi sign China deal for mineral railway

The $2.15bn joint venture will be financed by the African Development Bank
World
1 week ago

