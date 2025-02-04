Fuel storage facilities on Chagos Island. Picture: REUTERS
Port Louis — Mauritius has welcomed the prospect of US President Donald Trump examining a deal reached by Britain and Mauritius over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which house a US-British military base.
Britain struck the agreement in October to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control under a 99-year lease of the military base on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean.
However, Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who was elected in November, has questioned the deal agreed by his predecessor and it is yet to be ratified.
President Trump is not a wolf. Let him see if the agreement is good or not.
Navin Ramgoolam Mauritian prime minister
Newly appointed US secretary of state Marco Rubio has also raised concerns, saying the deal poses a threat to US security, given China’s influence in the region.
Ramgoolam told parliament it would be “better that Trump has a look on the agreement. President Trump is not a wolf. Let him see if the agreement is good or not”.
“The president has just been elected. I am not in a position to impose a timetable on him. He will look on the issues when he has time,” he said in an answer to questions from opposition MPs on the status of the deal.
Britain has said it is waiting for the US administration to review the agreement. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the matter with Ramgoolam last week and both leaders reiterated their commitment to a deal, according to a British readout of the call.
When Mauritius gained independence from Britain in the 1960s, London retained control of the Chagos Islands and forcibly displaced up to 2,000 people to make way for the Diego Garcia base.
Some Chagossians have also criticised the negotiations, saying they cannot endorse an agreement they were not involved in and have said they will protest against it.
Mauritius awaits Trump verdict on Chagos deal
US-UK military base on Diego Garcia seen as a key security issue, given China’s influence in the region
Port Louis — Mauritius has welcomed the prospect of US President Donald Trump examining a deal reached by Britain and Mauritius over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which house a US-British military base.
Britain struck the agreement in October to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control under a 99-year lease of the military base on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean.
However, Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who was elected in November, has questioned the deal agreed by his predecessor and it is yet to be ratified.
Newly appointed US secretary of state Marco Rubio has also raised concerns, saying the deal poses a threat to US security, given China’s influence in the region.
Ramgoolam told parliament it would be “better that Trump has a look on the agreement. President Trump is not a wolf. Let him see if the agreement is good or not”.
“The president has just been elected. I am not in a position to impose a timetable on him. He will look on the issues when he has time,” he said in an answer to questions from opposition MPs on the status of the deal.
Britain has said it is waiting for the US administration to review the agreement. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the matter with Ramgoolam last week and both leaders reiterated their commitment to a deal, according to a British readout of the call.
When Mauritius gained independence from Britain in the 1960s, London retained control of the Chagos Islands and forcibly displaced up to 2,000 people to make way for the Diego Garcia base.
Some Chagossians have also criticised the negotiations, saying they cannot endorse an agreement they were not involved in and have said they will protest against it.
Reuters
Mauritius opposition wins 62.6% of votes, sweeps parliament
Cost of living uppermost in mind as Mauritians vote
Tiny group of atolls returned to Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa moves to calm Trump tantrum
Trump mulls merging USAID into state department
Trump shuts down trade loophole used by Shein and Temu
MICHAEL AVERY: Trump aims tariffs cannon at SA as US recalibrates global role
Steenhuisen clarifies Expropriation Act after Trump threatens to cut aid
Elon Musk wades in on ‘racist’ SA laws after Ramaphosa responds to Trump
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in US for talks on Middle East
Trump warns SA that US will cut off funding
Trump moves to create sovereign wealth fund that may buy TikTok
Why Trump is reacting to the Expropriation Act
Donald Trump wreaks havoc in US aid world
Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for a month
Scores killed in US air strikes on Islamic State leaders in Somalia, Trump says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.