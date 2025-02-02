World / Africa

Scores killed in US air strikes on Islamic State leaders in Somalia, Trump says

The hits destroyed the caves in which they live and killed many militants without harming civilians, according to US president

02 February 2025 - 20:53
by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Jasper Ward
Carrier Air Wing 1 leaves the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the US Central Command's area of responsibility off the African coast, February 1 2025. Picture: AFRICOM/REUTERS
Carrier Air Wing 1 leaves the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the US Central Command's area of responsibility off the African coast, February 1 2025. Picture: AFRICOM/REUTERS

Washington — US forces carried out air strikes in Somalia on Saturday targeting a senior Islamic State (IS) attack planner and other members of the militant group, killing many of them, President Donald Trump said.

“These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the US and our Allies,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

Saturday’s strikes were carried out in the Golis Mountains and an initial assessment indicated many militants were killed, secretary of defence Pete Hegseth said. No civilians were harmed, he said.

Reuters could not independently verify those details.

The Somali president’s office said President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was informed of the air strike, and he wrote on X that he extended his deepest gratitude for “the unwavering support of the US in our shared fight against terrorism”.

“Your bold and decisive leadership, Mr President, in counterterrorism efforts is highly valued and welcomed in Somalia.”

The information minister for Puntland state in northern Somalia said the US attack struck in the Cal Miskaad Mountains, part of the Golis range, and targeted IS bases.

“The number of casualties is still unknown as it was dark. But our forces on the frontline could hear the sound of explosions,” said the minister, Mohamud Aidid Dirir.

Hegseth said the strikes degraded IS’ ability to plot and carry out attacks that threaten the US, its partners and innocent civilians.

“[It] sends a clear signal that the US always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the US and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership,” he said.

The US has periodically carried out air strikes in Somalia for years, under Republican and Democratic administrations.

Reuters

CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: The new mining in Africa game has no rules

Mining companies that fail to grasp the complexity of the new era risk being caught in the crossfire
Opinion
19 hours ago

Egypt says it ‘can’t take part’ in displacement of Palestinians

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi says honouring Trump's request to take in Gazans would be an ‘act of injustice’ and threaten Egypt's national security
World
4 days ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: Hard turn to the right, dehumanisation ahead

From Stilfontein zama zamas to refugees in Europe’s camps, right-wing populist politics is shaping politics around the world
Opinion
4 days ago

Emerging market investors search for shelter from the Trump storm

Frontier markets are relatively safer because they are not in the US president’s line of fire for tariffs and other policy shifts
World
6 days ago

Await Trump policies before reacting, says World Bank president

Ajay Banga says policymakers should wait to see what policies are actually executed
World
6 days ago
