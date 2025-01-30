Pressure mounts on Sadc leaders over DRC peacekeeping mission
Pressure is mounting on Southern African Development Community (Sadc) leaders to decide whether to withdraw forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid a diplomatic row between Rwanda and SA over a surge in fighting in the central African country.
In an extraordinary meeting summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday, the leaders will receive a report from the organisation’s troika and determine the next steps of Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC, according to department of defence spokesperson Onnica Moloi. ..
