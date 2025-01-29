The wreckage of an aircraft that crashed en route to the capital Juba, in Unity State, South Sudan, January 29 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Nairobi — A small aircraft carrying oil workers in South Sudan’s Unity state crashed on take-off on Wednesday, killing 20 people, the region’s information minister said.
The plane had departed for the capital, Juba, when it went down, Gatwech Bipal said. The passengers were oil workers of the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), a consortium that includes China National Petroleum Corporation and state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation, he said.
Among the dead were two Chinese nationals and one Indian, he added.
President Salva Kiir said engineers and technical staff were among the dead, and pledged a thorough and swift investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
Bipal gave no further details on the circumstances. Media reports had initially put the death toll at 18, but Bipal said two survivors had later died. One person survived.
Several air crashes have occurred in war-torn South Sudan in recent years. In September 2018, at least 19 people died when an aircraft heading from Juba to the city of Yirol crashed.
In 2015, dozens of people were killed when a Russian-built cargo plane with passengers on board crashed after taking off from Juba airport.
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 20 oil workers
Engineers and technical staff of oil consortium, including two Chinese and an Indian, among the victims
