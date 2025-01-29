World / Africa

Namibia’s unemployment rate hits 36.9%

Discouraged workers excluded from latest figure, pushing broader jobless rate much higher

29 January 2025 - 17:44
by Nyasha Nyaungwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Namibia's president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, Namibia, November 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/NOAH TIIJENDA
Namibia's president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, Namibia, November 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/NOAH TIIJENDA

Windhoek — Namibia’s unemployment rate rose to 36.9% in 2023 from 33.4% in 2018, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The country of about 3-million people has one of the highest official unemployment rates in the world. It has overtaken neighbouring SA, the unemployment rate of which fell to 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

Statistician-general Alex Shimuafeni said that 320,442 people were employed in Namibia in 2023, of the total 867,247 people in the labour force.

Namibia’s unemployment rate now excludes discouraged workers, which means the real number of people without jobs is higher.

The broader unemployment rate stands at 54.8%, as reported in the 2023 Labour Force report, said Tannan Groenewald, head of data and analytics at Cirrus Capital.

In December, Namibian president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah pledged “radical shifts” to fix the country’s high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Reuters 

Shell to write down $400m on unviable Namibian oil find

Energy major says oil and gas resources in offshore block PEL39 ‘cannot currently be confirmed for commercial development’
Companies
2 weeks ago

Namibia’s president-elect vows to tackle poverty and unemployment

Nandi-Ndaitwah suggests she may break with past Swapo policies on social, economic issues
World
1 month ago

Namibia elects first female president as Swapo wins disputed election

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory extends ruling party's 34 years in power
World
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Southern Africa passes test of democracy

Mozambique, SA, Botswana and Namibia held presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
India to pump billions in state-run firms as it ...
World / Asia
2.
Why is the M23 insurgency escalating in eastern ...
World / Africa
3.
Israeli hostages held for months in Gaza tunnels, ...
World / Middle East
4.
Former Archegos CFO gets eight years for his role ...
World / Americas
5.
DRC cuts ties with Rwanda as nine SA peacekeepers ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Namibia’s president-elect vows to tackle poverty and unemployment

World / Africa

Namibia elects first female president as Swapo wins disputed election

World / Africa

Namibian watershed polls look set for court challenge

World / Africa

Elon Musk’s Starlink ordered to cease Namibian operations

World / Africa

Botswana to certify rough diamonds in G7 Russian diamond ban

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.