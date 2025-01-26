World / Africa

Islamists ‘kill at least 20’ Nigerian soldiers

Suspected Boko Haram and Iswap fighters overpower army base in a remote northeastern Borno

26 January 2025 - 16:10
by Ahmed Kingimi
Picture: 123RF
Maiduguri — Suspected Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, after attacking an army base in a remote town in northeastern Borno state, witnesses said on Sunday.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) fighters have mainly operated in Borno, targeting security forces and civilians, and killing or displacing tens of thousands of people.

The latest assault happened on Friday, when Iswap members arrived on trucks mounted with guns and attacked the army’s 149 Battalion in Malam-Fatori town, the gateway to a border with neighbouring Niger, two soldiers and residents said.

One of the soldiers who survived the attack said by phone troops were taken by surprise as the militants “rained bullets everywhere”.

“We tried so much to repel the attacks and after more than three hours of gun duel, they overpowered us, killing our commanding officer, a lieutenant-colonel,” the soldier said, declining to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

He said 20 soldiers died while several were injured.

A Nigerian army spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

BENJI SHULMAN: African collaboration is vital to fight rising terror

Militant Islamists have unleashed a tide of terror against civilians — and SA’s financial infrastructure is crucial
Opinion
6 months ago

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents kill 15 farmers in Nigeria’s Borno state

Islamists are said to have stormed the villages on motorcycles and attacked the farmers who were harvesting crops from their rice fields
World
1 year ago

Nigerien supporters of military junta march against sanctions

France slams suspension of major French television and radio broadcasters in the country
World
1 year ago
