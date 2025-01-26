Maiduguri — Suspected Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, after attacking an army base in a remote town in northeastern Borno state, witnesses said on Sunday.
Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) fighters have mainly operated in Borno, targeting security forces and civilians, and killing or displacing tens of thousands of people.
The latest assault happened on Friday, when Iswap members arrived on trucks mounted with guns and attacked the army’s 149 Battalion in Malam-Fatori town, the gateway to a border with neighbouring Niger, two soldiers and residents said.
One of the soldiers who survived the attack said by phone troops were taken by surprise as the militants “rained bullets everywhere”.
“We tried so much to repel the attacks and after more than three hours of gun duel, they overpowered us, killing our commanding officer, a lieutenant-colonel,” the soldier said, declining to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
He said 20 soldiers died while several were injured.
A Nigerian army spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Islamists ‘kill at least 20’ Nigerian soldiers
Suspected Boko Haram and Iswap fighters overpower army base in a remote northeastern Borno
Reuters
