Seven illegal miners killed in firefight at AngloGold Ashanti mine, Ghanaian army says

About 60 armed attackers allegedly breached mine’s security fence and fired on military patrol

19 January 2025 - 21:20
by Christian Akorlie
Accra — Seven illegal miners were killed late on Saturday in a firefight with soldiers at an AngloGold Ashanti mine in Ghana, the West African country's armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.

About 60 illegal miners carrying locally manufactured rifles and other weapons breached the mine’s security fence at around 11pm (1am) on Saturday and fired on a military patrol, it said, adding that seven miners were killed and one injured in a shootout.

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, ordered an immediate investigation into the incident at the Obuasi mining site in the Ashanti Region, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

The government asked AngloGold Ashanti to cover the medical expenses and cost of burials, it said.

Reuters

