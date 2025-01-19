Accra — Seven illegal miners were killed late on Saturday in a firefight with soldiers at an AngloGold Ashanti mine in Ghana, the West African country's armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.
About 60 illegal miners carrying locally manufactured rifles and other weapons breached the mine’s security fence at around 11pm (1am) on Saturday and fired on a military patrol, it said, adding that seven miners were killed and one injured in a shootout.
Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, ordered an immediate investigation into the incident at the Obuasi mining site in the Ashanti Region, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
The government asked AngloGold Ashanti to cover the medical expenses and cost of burials, it said.
Seven illegal miners killed in firefight at AngloGold Ashanti mine, Ghanaian army says
