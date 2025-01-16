Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe plans to lay off 1,000 employees by August this year, a company official said, as it seeks to cut costs and survive the country’s currency turmoil and inflationary pressures.
The company, one of Zimbabwe’s biggest employers with a workforce of 16,000, has complained of soaring labour and fertiliser costs and currency losses due to the country’s unstable currency.
Tongaat Hulett operates Zimbabwe’s two sugar mills with a combined capacity to crush 3.5-million tonnes of sugar cane annually.
Businesses in the country have endured an extended crisis that has decimated its currency and fuelled episodes of hyperinflation since the turn of the century.
Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe spokesperson Dahlia Garwe told Reuters that 500 employees from each of the company’s mills in Hippo Valley and Triangle would be laid off in three phases between February and August.
“It is very difficult to manage such a large workforce, so we need to look at ways and means of becoming a lot more efficient in how we do our business,” Garwe told Reuters by telephone.
The company said profit margins had plunged 55% since 2022, while labour costs had soared 113%, leaving the sugar entity with huge debts.
“It is part of a strategy to bring our costs under control and put the company on an even path,” Garwe said.
Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe has said its “unprecedented operational challenges” were not related to the business rescue process under way at its SA parent company. Tongaat Hulett’s SA operations entered business rescue proceedings in October 2022 after an accounting fraud scandal.
Tongaat Hulett is selling the Zimbabwe assets, made up of the wholly owned Triangle Sugar Estates and a 50.3% stake in Hippo Valley Estates, to a Mauritius-registered investment company as part of the business rescue plan.
Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe to lay off 1,000 workers amid currency crisis
The company has complained of soaring labour and fertiliser costs due to the country’s unstable currency
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe plans to lay off 1,000 employees by August this year, a company official said, as it seeks to cut costs and survive the country’s currency turmoil and inflationary pressures.
The company, one of Zimbabwe’s biggest employers with a workforce of 16,000, has complained of soaring labour and fertiliser costs and currency losses due to the country’s unstable currency.
Tongaat Hulett operates Zimbabwe’s two sugar mills with a combined capacity to crush 3.5-million tonnes of sugar cane annually.
Businesses in the country have endured an extended crisis that has decimated its currency and fuelled episodes of hyperinflation since the turn of the century.
Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe spokesperson Dahlia Garwe told Reuters that 500 employees from each of the company’s mills in Hippo Valley and Triangle would be laid off in three phases between February and August.
“It is very difficult to manage such a large workforce, so we need to look at ways and means of becoming a lot more efficient in how we do our business,” Garwe told Reuters by telephone.
The company said profit margins had plunged 55% since 2022, while labour costs had soared 113%, leaving the sugar entity with huge debts.
“It is part of a strategy to bring our costs under control and put the company on an even path,” Garwe said.
Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe has said its “unprecedented operational challenges” were not related to the business rescue process under way at its SA parent company. Tongaat Hulett’s SA operations entered business rescue proceedings in October 2022 after an accounting fraud scandal.
Tongaat Hulett is selling the Zimbabwe assets, made up of the wholly owned Triangle Sugar Estates and a 50.3% stake in Hippo Valley Estates, to a Mauritius-registered investment company as part of the business rescue plan.
Reuters
Q&A: How consortium plans to convert Tongaat Hulett into Vision Sugar
Gumede’s Vision fights back in Tongaat sale process
Black Business Council calls for harsh penalties in R1.4bn Didata BEE fraud
Tongaat turnaround hits another snag
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.