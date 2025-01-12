World / Africa

Sudanese army advances to retake city of Wad Madani from rivals

With more than 12-million displaced and half the population hungry, Sudan’s war has created a huge humanitarian crisis

12 January 2025 - 15:30
by Menna Alaa, Ahmed Tolba and Khalid Abdelaziz
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sudanese citizens celebrate following an announcement by the army that it took over the city of Wad Madani, in Port Sudan, Sudan, on January 11 2025. Picture: IBRAHIM MOHAMMED ISHAK/REUTERS
Sudanese citizens celebrate following an announcement by the army that it took over the city of Wad Madani, in Port Sudan, Sudan, on January 11 2025. Picture: IBRAHIM MOHAMMED ISHAK/REUTERS

Cairo — Sudan’s army said on Saturday it had entered the central city of Wad Madani and was pushing out its paramilitary rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a step which if completed successfully would be its biggest gain in nearly two years of war.

The army posted a video appearing to show troops inside the city, which is the capital of El Gezira state, an agricultural and trading hub that has been held by the RSF since December 2023.

Recapture of the state as a whole could mark a turning point in the war that began in April 2023 over disputes on the integration of the two forces, which has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises with the displacement of more than 12-million people and half the population facing hunger.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces congratulates our people on the entry of our forces into Wad Madani this morning. They are now working to clean up the remaining rebel pockets inside the city,” an army statement said.

In a speech shared on Telegram, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the RSF — also known as Hemedti — acknowledged defeat but insisted that the battle was not over.

“We lost Wad Madani, but we will reclaim it. People just need to regroup, reorganise and reassess themselves,” he added.

Hemedti also attributed the defeat to what he described as the Sudanese army’s reliance on Iranian drones and fighters from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report found that dozens of planes had flown from the United Arab Emirates to Chad, likely to resupply the RSF in Chad. The UAE denies the accusations, though a UN panel of experts deemed them credible.

El Gezira state, located in the centre of the country and south of the capital Khartoum, has seen some of the RSF’s bloodiest attacks on civilians, as well as the burning of fields, looting of hospitals and markets, and flooding of irrigation ditches.

Despite a long history as an agricultural trade hub, Madani has been marked by experts as an area at risk of famine due to the blockades imposed as part of the conflict.

The army had stepped up its campaign to retake El Gezira in recent months, after retaking Sennar state in the south, including by increasing air strikes that have often hit civilians.

The RSF’s top commander in the state defected to the army in October, and his troops took part in Saturday’s operations, though the RSF responded at the time with a series of attacks.

The army also on Saturday continued its operations on the city of Bahri, part of the greater capital, where it has also made advances in recent months.

The RSF controls most of the west of the country, where it is fighting the army for al-Fashir, its last stronghold in the Darfur region. The two forces are also actively fighting over White Nile state in the south of the country.

Reuters

Provisional results show Chad ruling party winning parliamentary majority

President Mahamat Idriss Deby reinforces hold on power
World
9 hours ago

Gabon announces presidential election on March 22

Election date follows a referendum on a new constitution portrayed as key to re-establishing democratic rule
World
3 days ago

At least 20 killed in foiled bid to storm presidential compound in Chad

Chad says the attack was carried out by a disorganised band of drunk men wielding knives and machetes
World
3 days ago

Mozambican opposition leader returns, claiming victory in poll

Security forces use teargas to disperse supporters after Venancio Mondlane says he won the October election
World
3 days ago

US imposes sanctions on rebel Sudanese leader

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces and allies committing genocide, Blinken says
World
5 days ago

Ghana’s John Mahama sworn in for second term

Mahama is under pressure to deliver quickly on promises to curb high youth unemployment and root out corruption
World
5 days ago

At least 46 kidnapped in Nigeria’s Zamfara state

Six people escaped when an armed gang moved the captive women and children in the early hours of Monday
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
California governor says fires likely to be ...
World / Americas
2.
US House passes bill to sanction International ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump’s Ukraine envoy urges pressure be turned up ...
World / Americas
4.
Provisional results show Chad ruling party ...
World / Africa
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump previews combative foreign ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

At least 20 killed in foiled bid to storm presidential compound in Chad

World / Africa

US imposes sanctions on rebel Sudanese leader

World / Africa

Shooting in South Sudan as security try to arrest former head of intelligence

World / Africa

East African children missing school due to extreme heat

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.