At least 46 kidnapped in Nigeria’s Zamfara state

Members of security forces ride a truck as they patrol in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria. File photo: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS
Abuja — Gunmen kidnapped at least 46 people, including women and children, in a raid on Gana town in Nigeria’s northwest Zamfara state, residents and a local traditional leader said on Tuesday.
The attack, which follows a similar mass kidnapping in the state last month, occurred at about 10pm on Sunday, with dozens of gunmen on motorbikes unleashing a barrage of gunfire on the community and setting fire to several homes and businesses, residents said.
Zamfara police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters. Efforts to reach him by phone and text message were unsuccessful.
Northwest Nigeria has been plagued by armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who routinely terrorise communities, leaving a trail of death and kidnapping victims, including residents, farmers, students and motorists, who are often held for ransom.
Alhaji Garba Haure, a traditional leader in Gana, said the intervention of government security forces prevented the assailants from setting the entire town ablaze. No lives were lost, he said.
“We have 46 men, women and children that have been abducted altogether, and still counting,” Haure said.
Bala Harauma, a resident, said the actual count of abducted individuals could be higher. Six people managed to escape while the armed gang moved the captives in the early hours of Monday, Harauma added.
Another resident, Yusuf Mohammed, reported that the bandits set ablaze dozens of houses and silos containing foodstuffs.
The captives taken in the December attack were freed after a ransom was paid, residents said.
Reuters
