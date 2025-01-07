World / Africa

At least 46 kidnapped in Nigeria’s Zamfara state

Six people escaped when an armed gang moved the captive women and children in the early hours of Monday

07 January 2025 - 15:25
by Ahmed Kingimi
Members of security forces ride a truck as they patrol in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria. File photo: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS
Abuja — Gunmen kidnapped at least 46 people, including women and children, in a raid on Gana town in Nigeria’s northwest Zamfara state, residents and a local traditional leader said on Tuesday.

The attack, which follows a similar mass kidnapping in the state last month, occurred at about 10pm on Sunday, with dozens of gunmen on motorbikes unleashing a barrage of gunfire on the community and setting fire to several homes and businesses, residents said.

Zamfara police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters. Efforts to reach him by phone and text message were unsuccessful.

Northwest Nigeria has been plagued by armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who routinely terrorise communities, leaving a trail of death and kidnapping victims, including residents, farmers, students and motorists, who are often held for ransom.

Alhaji Garba Haure, a traditional leader in Gana, said the intervention of government security forces prevented the assailants from setting the entire town ablaze. No lives were lost, he said.

“We have 46 men, women and children that have been abducted altogether, and still counting,” Haure said.

Bala Harauma, a resident, said the actual count of abducted individuals could be higher. Six people managed to escape while the armed gang moved the captives in the early hours of Monday, Harauma added.

Another resident, Yusuf Mohammed, reported that the bandits set ablaze dozens of houses and silos containing foodstuffs.

The captives taken in the December attack were freed after a ransom was paid, residents said.

Reuters

M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC

The group is now in control of Masisi, a town and local administrative centre about 80km from the provincial capital Goma
World
2 days ago

Provisional budget approval averts Ghana government shutdown

John Dramani Mahama set to take office as the West African country’s president after December 7 election win
World
4 days ago

How Kenya police cover up killings of antigovernment protesters

Rights groups accuse Nairobi authorities of hiding police-related deaths by labelling them as accidents or mob justice
World
1 day ago

Police in Nairobi fire teargas to disperse protesters

Rights groups in Kenya blame spate of abductions on extrajudicial arrests by police and intelligence services
World
1 week ago

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

Truck packed with passengers plunges into river after missing a bridge
World
1 week ago
