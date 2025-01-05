World / Africa

M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC

The group is now in control of Masisi, a town and local administrative centre about 80km from the provincial capital Goma

05 January 2025 - 20:52
by Ange Kasongo
Soldiers stand guard against the M23 rebel group in Lubero, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY
Soldiers stand guard against the M23 rebel group in Lubero, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY

Kinshasa — Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized a strategic eastern town near the provincial capital Goma in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local politicians said on Sunday.

The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in eastern DRC since 2022. The DRC and the UN accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons. Rwanda says it has taken what it calls defensive measures.

Fighting has flared in recent weeks, leading to territorial gains for M23, which is now in control of Masisi, a town and local administrative centre about 80km from Goma, provincial parliament member Alexis Bahunga said.

“The government will take measures to restore state authority over the entire territory,” he said.

Another parliamentary deputy, Jean-Pierre Ayobangira Safari, said Masisi had been taken “for now”.

An army spokesperson declined immediate comment.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the antigovernment Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes M23, said rebel forces had reached the centre of Masisi midafternoon on Saturday.

The advance and continued fighting in defiance of a ceasefire agreement further undermine efforts to curb the conflict. A rare high-level meeting between the DRC and Rwandan presidents was postponed in December, dashing hopes of a deal to curb the violence that has displaced more than 1.9-million people.

The head of an international organisation working in Masisi said staff members there were in shock and unable to continue operations as businesses were closed, making it hard to source supplies.

“They don’t know how to leave the town since we fear that the … [DRC forces] will launch a counteroffensive,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters

STEF TERBLANCHE: Sadc special summit an exercise in denying reality

Volatile regional situation is overlooked amid unrest in DRC and Mozambique
Opinion
1 month ago

M23 rebels seize control of Congolese town ahead of talks

Tutsi-led M23 insurgents take control of militia-plagued eastern DRC town of Kalembe
World
2 months ago

DRC court sentences 37 to death in coup trial

Three Americans, a Briton, a Belgian and a Canadian national sentenced over attempt to overthrow Congo’s president
World
3 months ago

EDITORIAL: Restoring gravitas of our military missions

SA troops have been ineffectual in defeating the Mozambican franchise of Islamic State
Opinion
3 months ago
