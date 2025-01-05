M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC

Soldiers stand guard against the M23 rebel group in Lubero, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY
Kinshasa — Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized a strategic eastern town near the provincial capital Goma in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local politicians said on Sunday.
The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in eastern DRC since 2022. The DRC and the UN accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons. Rwanda says it has taken what it calls defensive measures.
Fighting has flared in recent weeks, leading to territorial gains for M23, which is now in control of Masisi, a town and local administrative centre about 80km from Goma, provincial parliament member Alexis Bahunga said.
“The government will take measures to restore state authority over the entire territory,” he said.
Another parliamentary deputy, Jean-Pierre Ayobangira Safari, said Masisi had been taken “for now”.
An army spokesperson declined immediate comment.
Corneille Nangaa, leader of the antigovernment Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes M23, said rebel forces had reached the centre of Masisi midafternoon on Saturday.
The advance and continued fighting in defiance of a ceasefire agreement further undermine efforts to curb the conflict. A rare high-level meeting between the DRC and Rwandan presidents was postponed in December, dashing hopes of a deal to curb the violence that has displaced more than 1.9-million people.
The head of an international organisation working in Masisi said staff members there were in shock and unable to continue operations as businesses were closed, making it hard to source supplies.
“They don’t know how to leave the town since we fear that the … [DRC forces] will launch a counteroffensive,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reuters
