World / Africa

Provisional budget approval averts Ghana government shutdown

John Dramani Mahama set to take office as the West African country’s president after December 7 election win

03 January 2025 - 12:14
by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A supporter of Ghana’s president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, celebrates his election win in Accra, in this December 8 2024 file photo. Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/ REUTERS
A supporter of Ghana’s president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, celebrates his election win in Accra, in this December 8 2024 file photo. Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/ REUTERS

Accra — Ghana’s parliament has passed a provisional budget that allows the government to spend 68.1-billion Ghanaian cedis [about R86bn] through March, the chamber’s speaker said, narrowly averting an unprecedented government shutdown.

Speaker Alban Bagbin said the parliament had approved the provisional budget in a sitting that stretched deep into Thursday night.

John Dramani Mahama is set to take office as the West African country’s president next week after winning a December 7 election, staging a political comeback after serving as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2016.

Outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo was due to present his last state of the nation address later on Friday after eight years leading the gold- and oil-exporting nation.

A provisional budget is typically passed in November during election years to cover the gap until the president-elect takes office.

But the presentation of the provisional budget had dragged this time after an impasse over whether the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has a majority of seats in the House.

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam told the joint business and finance committees the late passage of the provisional budget would not affect government business.

“It averts a government shutdown and (the) likelihood of worsening Ghana’s ongoing debt default saga,” said Seth Terkper, a former finance minister.

Almost a third of the approved amount is earmarked for payments to energy-sector service providers, according to the provisional budget.

Mahama, the president-elect, said last month that Ghana was going to face a critical situation in the energy sector, adding that preliminary estimates showed that arrears exceeded $2.5-billion at a time when the power supply was erratic.

Mahama, who contested the election as the main opposition leader, is returning to power amid an economic resurgence from Ghana’s worst crisis in a generation.

Reuters

Incoming president Mahama names Ghana anti-graft team

Ghana’s president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, says he will recover corruption proceeds and hold perpetrators accountable
World
2 weeks ago

Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill

Lawyers study ruling after activist warning to expect the worst
World
2 weeks ago

MTN’s Bayobab CEO, Frédéric Schepens, to leave immediately

MTN has announced a raft of changes to key leadership roles
Companies
2 weeks ago

POCAST | Barclays’ push for growth in SA and Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Amol Prabhu, CEO for SA and Africa market head at Barclays.
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rampaging gunman kills 12 in Montenegro
World / Europe
2.
Texas man who backed Isis acted alone in New ...
World / Americas
3.
South Korea’s President Yoon vows to ‘fight till ...
World / Asia
4.
Pro-Isis driver in deadly New Orleans truck ...
World / Americas
5.
White House mum on Biden blocking US Steel sale ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Incoming president Mahama names Ghana anti-graft team

World / Africa

Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill

World / Africa

Uncertainty in Sahel region poses risk to Western miners

World / Africa

Ghana’s former president John Dramani Mahama returns to power

World / Africa

WATCH: Focus on Ghana’s upcoming election

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.