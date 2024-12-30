Activists and civil society members run from tear gas during a protest march in Nairobi, Kenya, in this December 10 2024 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ONSANSE JUMA
Nairobi — Police in Kenya’s capital Nairobi fired teargas to disperse protesters demonstrating on Monday against what they say is a wave of unexplained abductions of government critics, witnesses said.
Dozens of Kenyans have been abducted in recent months, according to human rights groups, who blame the extrajudicial arrests on Kenya’s police and intelligence services.
Kenyan authorities have said that the government does not condone or engage in extrajudicial killings or abductions.
Some groups of young protesters marched in downtown Nairobi while others staged a sit-in and chanted slogans against the government, with others holding placards denouncing illegal detentions, according to footage shown on the NTV broadcaster.
They chanted slogans against the government, with some holding placards denouncing illegal detentions as police on horseback patrolled nearby.
Among the protesters was opposition lawmaker Okiya Omtatah, who was taking part in a sit-in, with demonstrators using thick chains to hold themselves together as riot police tried to prise them apart.Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation reported that Omtatah and ten other protesters had been detained during the protests
Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei and national police spokesperson Rosalia Onyango did not respond to a request for comment.
The alleged abductions followed antigovernment protests that started in June this year.
Initially aimed at overturning proposed tax hikes, the demonstrations eventually evolved into a movement that cut across Kenya’s traditional ethnic divisions, becoming the biggest threat to the incumbent President William Ruto’s government.
Police in Nairobi fire teargas to disperse protesters
Rights groups in Kenya blame spate of abductions on extrajudicial arrests by police and intelligence services
Nairobi — Police in Kenya’s capital Nairobi fired teargas to disperse protesters demonstrating on Monday against what they say is a wave of unexplained abductions of government critics, witnesses said.
Dozens of Kenyans have been abducted in recent months, according to human rights groups, who blame the extrajudicial arrests on Kenya’s police and intelligence services.
Kenyan authorities have said that the government does not condone or engage in extrajudicial killings or abductions.
Some groups of young protesters marched in downtown Nairobi while others staged a sit-in and chanted slogans against the government, with others holding placards denouncing illegal detentions, according to footage shown on the NTV broadcaster.
They chanted slogans against the government, with some holding placards denouncing illegal detentions as police on horseback patrolled nearby.
Among the protesters was opposition lawmaker Okiya Omtatah, who was taking part in a sit-in, with demonstrators using thick chains to hold themselves together as riot police tried to prise them apart.Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation reported that Omtatah and ten other protesters had been detained during the protests
Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei and national police spokesperson Rosalia Onyango did not respond to a request for comment.
The alleged abductions followed antigovernment protests that started in June this year.
Initially aimed at overturning proposed tax hikes, the demonstrations eventually evolved into a movement that cut across Kenya’s traditional ethnic divisions, becoming the biggest threat to the incumbent President William Ruto’s government.
Reuters
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
SA calls for dialogue as tension rises in Mozambique
Mozambique’s top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election
Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill
Incoming president Mahama names Ghana anti-graft team
Mozambique unrest to harm its economic growth, says IMF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
SA calls for dialogue as tension rises in Mozambique
Mozambique’s top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election
Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill
Incoming president Mahama names Ghana anti-graft team
Mozambique unrest to harm its economic growth, says IMF
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.