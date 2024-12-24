World / Africa

SA calls for dialogue as tension rises in Mozambique

Government says it is ready to help in any way to end violent protests

24 December 2024 - 17:17
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The South African government has called on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue in Mozambique. File photo.
The South African government has called on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue in Mozambique. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

The SA government says it is ready to assist in any way to facilitate a dialogue to end violence in Mozambique.

The international relations and co-operation ministry said in a statement that SA was calling on all parties to commit to urgent dialogue that would heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory. 

“The SA government will continue working with Sadc and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the impasse. SA calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm,” said ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri. 

Phiri said that after the proclamation of final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, SA had noted with concern the continuing violence and disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement.

On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council finally gave its ruling on the disputed electoral process, confirming the ruling party Frelimo had won the October elections.

The announcement of Frelimo’s win sparked protests and demonstrations across the country after organisations, opposition parties and election observers noted irregularities and alleged rigging of the electoral process.

The court’s ruling saw the eruption of more protests in Mozambique. This time, however, they have not had a significant effect on the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga as travellers continue to be processed with ease, said SA’s Border Management Authority. 

TimesLIVE

Mozambique’s top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election

Opposition claims Frelimo win was rigged, sparking huge protests likely to affect country’s growth outlook
World
16 hours ago

Mozambique unrest to harm its economic growth, says IMF

The post-election unrest has affected business operations, including for mining firms, and has at times led to the closure of key trade corridors
World
6 days ago

Mozambican protesters shut down two power stations

The shutdown caused electricity shortages in the south of the country and in neighbouring Zambia
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump previews combative foreign ...
World / Americas
2.
Mozambique’s top court confirms ruling party win ...
World / Africa
3.
Israel’s Netanyahu eyes Iran after triumphs over ...
World / Middle East
4.
Search for MH370 wreckage to resume 10 years ...
World / Asia
5.
BoE survey finds many UK firms plan to raise ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.