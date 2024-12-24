The South African government has called on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue in Mozambique. File photo. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS
The SA government says it is ready to assist in any way to facilitate a dialogue to end violence in Mozambique.
The international relations and co-operation ministry said in a statement that SA was calling on all parties to commit to urgent dialogue that would heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.
“The SA government will continue working with Sadc and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the impasse. SA calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm,” said ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.
Phiri said that after the proclamation of final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, SA had noted with concern the continuing violence and disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement.
On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council finally gave its ruling on the disputed electoral process, confirming the ruling party Frelimo had won the October elections.
The announcement of Frelimo’s win sparked protests and demonstrations across the country after organisations, opposition parties and election observers noted irregularities and alleged rigging of the electoral process.
The court’s ruling saw the eruption of more protests in Mozambique. This time, however, they have not had a significant effect on the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga as travellers continue to be processed with ease, said SA’s Border Management Authority.
SA calls for dialogue as tension rises in Mozambique
Government says it is ready to help in any way to end violent protests
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS
The SA government says it is ready to assist in any way to facilitate a dialogue to end violence in Mozambique.
The international relations and co-operation ministry said in a statement that SA was calling on all parties to commit to urgent dialogue that would heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.
“The SA government will continue working with Sadc and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the impasse. SA calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm,” said ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.
Phiri said that after the proclamation of final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, SA had noted with concern the continuing violence and disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement.
On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council finally gave its ruling on the disputed electoral process, confirming the ruling party Frelimo had won the October elections.
The announcement of Frelimo’s win sparked protests and demonstrations across the country after organisations, opposition parties and election observers noted irregularities and alleged rigging of the electoral process.
The court’s ruling saw the eruption of more protests in Mozambique. This time, however, they have not had a significant effect on the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga as travellers continue to be processed with ease, said SA’s Border Management Authority.
TimesLIVE
Mozambique’s top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election
Mozambique unrest to harm its economic growth, says IMF
Mozambican protesters shut down two power stations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.