Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has delayed signing an anti-LGBT bill, pending challenges filed at Ghana's supreme court. File photo: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Ghana’s supreme court on Wednesday dismissed two cases challenging the legality of one of Africa’s most restrictive anti-LGBT bits of legislation, paving the way for the president to sign it into law.
The West African country’s parliament unanimously approved the bill in February. It steps up a crackdown on the rights of LGBT people and those promoting lesbian, gay or other nonconventional sexual or gender identities.
However, President Nana Akufo-Addo delayed signing it, pending the challenges filed at the supreme court.
Lawyers Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky filed separate challenges to the bill, seeking to declare it illegal and stop the president signing it.
Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson of the seven-member panel court said in the televised ruling that the cases were premature.
“Until there’s presidential assent, there is no act,” she said. The two cases were “unanimously dismissed”.
Lawyers for Odoi and Sky said they were disappointed by the ruling and would examine their options after studying the full judgment.
A coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders sponsored the legislation.
Gay sex was already punishable by up to three years in prison before this legislation. The bill now also imposes a prison sentence of up to five years for “wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities”.
Supporters of the bill have been pushing for its promulgation despite a finance ministry warning that it could jeopardise $3.8bn in World Bank financing and derail a $3bn loan package from the International Monetary Fund to help Ghana out of an economic crisis.
“I think that just this pronouncement, this kind of formalism, actually puts at risk, the lives and health of members of the (LGBT) community and some of us who are human rights defenders,” Abena Takyiwaa Manuh, senior fellow of Accra-based Centre for Democratic Governance, said from the court.
Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill
Ghana’s supreme court on Wednesday dismissed two cases challenging the legality of one of Africa’s most restrictive anti-LGBT bits of legislation, paving the way for the president to sign it into law.
The West African country’s parliament unanimously approved the bill in February. It steps up a crackdown on the rights of LGBT people and those promoting lesbian, gay or other nonconventional sexual or gender identities.
However, President Nana Akufo-Addo delayed signing it, pending the challenges filed at the supreme court.
Lawyers Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky filed separate challenges to the bill, seeking to declare it illegal and stop the president signing it.
Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson of the seven-member panel court said in the televised ruling that the cases were premature.
“Until there’s presidential assent, there is no act,” she said. The two cases were “unanimously dismissed”.
Lawyers for Odoi and Sky said they were disappointed by the ruling and would examine their options after studying the full judgment.
A coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders sponsored the legislation.
Gay sex was already punishable by up to three years in prison before this legislation. The bill now also imposes a prison sentence of up to five years for “wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities”.
Supporters of the bill have been pushing for its promulgation despite a finance ministry warning that it could jeopardise $3.8bn in World Bank financing and derail a $3bn loan package from the International Monetary Fund to help Ghana out of an economic crisis.
“I think that just this pronouncement, this kind of formalism, actually puts at risk, the lives and health of members of the (LGBT) community and some of us who are human rights defenders,” Abena Takyiwaa Manuh, senior fellow of Accra-based Centre for Democratic Governance, said from the court.
“They can now do their worst.”
Attack on Ugandan gay activist blamed on new law
Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi fights as Ghana seeks to criminalise gender transitioning
LGBT activist describes ‘hell’ for transgender women in Cameroon jails
LGBT+ Ugandans fear election day as anti-gay violence builds
Trump is out, but US evangelicalism is alive and well in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Attack on Ugandan gay activist blamed on new law
Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi fights as Ghana seeks to criminalise gender transitioning
Ghana court delays bail application ruling for Ghana LGBT+ activists
LGBT activist describes ‘hell’ for transgender women in Cameroon jails
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.