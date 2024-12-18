World / Africa

Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill

18 December 2024 - 15:57
by Reuters
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has delayed signing an anti-LGBT bill, pending challenges filed at Ghana's supreme court. File photo: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Ghana’s supreme court on Wednesday dismissed two cases challenging the legality of one of Africa’s most restrictive anti-LGBT bits of legislation, paving the way for the president to sign it into law.

The West African country’s parliament unanimously approved the bill in February. It steps up a crackdown on the rights of LGBT people and those promoting lesbian, gay or other nonconventional sexual or gender identities.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo delayed signing it, pending the challenges filed at the supreme court.

Lawyers Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky filed separate challenges to the bill, seeking to declare it illegal and stop the president signing it.

Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson of the seven-member panel court said in the televised ruling that the cases were premature.

“Until there’s presidential assent, there is no act,” she said. The  two cases were “unanimously dismissed”.

Lawyers for Odoi and Sky said they were disappointed by the ruling and would examine their options after studying the full judgment.

A coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders sponsored the legislation.

Gay sex was already punishable by up to three years in prison before this legislation. The bill now also imposes a prison sentence of up to five years for “wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities”.

Supporters of the bill have been pushing for its promulgation despite a finance ministry warning that it could jeopardise $3.8bn in World Bank financing and derail a $3bn loan package from the International Monetary Fund to help Ghana out of an economic crisis.

“I think that just this pronouncement, this kind of formalism, actually puts at risk, the lives and health of members of the (LGBT) community and some of us who are human rights defenders,” Abena Takyiwaa Manuh, senior fellow of Accra-based Centre for Democratic Governance, said from the court.

“They can now do their worst.”

Attack on Ugandan gay activist blamed on new law

Stabbing leaves prominent Coloured Voices member in critical condition
World
11 months ago

Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi fights as Ghana seeks to criminalise gender transitioning

‘I call it the ‘anti-human’ bill, says Fiatsi, who is a former Christian pastor
World
2 years ago

LGBT activist describes ‘hell’ for transgender women in Cameroon jails

As LGBT+ rights have advanced around the world, in Cameroon, homosexuality is punishable by up to five years in prison
World
3 years ago

LGBT+ Ugandans fear election day as anti-gay violence builds

There has been increased harassment of LGBT+ people and those who speak up for gay rights, one rights campaigner says
World
3 years ago

Trump is out, but US evangelicalism is alive and well in Africa

Religion, politics and money are deeply intertwined among Trump-supporting African evangelicals — and dangerously so
World
3 years ago
