PODCAST | How ESG additionality is shaping Kenya’s investment landscape
Listen to the final episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
As we continue to witness the rapid evolution of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, particularly in emerging markets, the concept of ESG additionality has become increasingly significant.
The notion of additionality — which refers to a positive impact or outcome that would not have otherwise occurred without specific capital investment — is particularly pertinent in Kenya, with the potential to enhance both sustainability and economic growth.
The 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer reveals insightful data on how businesses in Kenya are approaching ESG initiatives. For instance, over 60% of companies surveyed indicated a commitment to integrating additional ESG strategies to create positive societal impacts, highlighting a collective understanding of the necessity to go beyond traditional practices.
In the fifth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, which unpacks the key insights from this report, host Andile Khumalo discusses how ESG additionality is shaping the investment landscape in Kenya.
Joining Khumalo for this important conversation are Lilian Mwikali, portfolio manager at Sanlam East Africa Investment, and Frank Mwiti, CEO of the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
Listen now:
About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report examines evolving ESG dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.
Click here to download the 2024 edition now.
This article was sponsored by Sanlam.