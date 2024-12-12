PODCAST | How ESG additionality is shaping Kenya’s investment landscape

As we continue to witness the rapid evolution of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, particularly in emerging markets, the concept of ESG additionality has become increasingly significant.

The notion of additionality — which refers to a positive impact or outcome that would not have otherwise occurred without specific capital investment — is particularly pertinent in Kenya, with the potential to enhance both sustainability and economic growth.

The 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer reveals insightful data on how businesses in Kenya are approaching ESG initiatives. For instance, over 60% of companies surveyed indicated a commitment to integrating additional ESG strategies to create positive societal impacts, highlighting a collective understanding of the necessity to go beyond traditional practices.

In the fifth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, which unpacks the key insights from this report, host Andile Khumalo discusses how ESG additionality is shaping the investment landscape in Kenya.

Joining Khumalo for this important conversation are Lilian Mwikali, portfolio manager at Sanlam East Africa Investment, and Frank Mwiti, CEO of the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Listen now: