World / Africa

PODCAST | How ESG additionality is shaping Kenya’s investment landscape

Listen to the final episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

12 December 2024 - 09:01
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
According to a recent Global Reporting Initiative report, companies that prioritise ESG additionality can drive measurable impacts that go beyond mere compliance. Picture: 123RF/jittawit
According to a recent Global Reporting Initiative report, companies that prioritise ESG additionality can drive measurable impacts that go beyond mere compliance. Picture: 123RF/jittawit

As we continue to witness the rapid evolution of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, particularly in emerging markets, the concept of ESG additionality has become increasingly significant.

The notion of additionality — which refers to a positive impact or outcome that would not have otherwise occurred without specific capital investment — is particularly pertinent in Kenya, with the potential to enhance both sustainability and economic growth.

The 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer reveals insightful data on how businesses in Kenya are approaching ESG initiatives. For instance, over 60% of companies surveyed indicated a commitment to integrating additional ESG strategies to create positive societal impacts, highlighting a collective understanding of the necessity to go beyond traditional practices.

In the fifth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, which unpacks the key insights from this report, host Andile Khumalo discusses how ESG additionality is shaping the investment landscape in Kenya.

Joining Khumalo for this important conversation are Lilian Mwikali, portfolio manager at Sanlam East Africa Investment, and Frank Mwiti, CEO of the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report examines evolving ESG dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.

Click here to download the 2024 edition now.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | UN SDGs likely won’t be achieved by 2030 — what now?

SPONSORED | Listen to the fifth episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
National
1 week ago

PODCAST | ESG investing: Is it still a thing?

SPONSORED | Listen to the fourth episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Economy
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Investors, employees, customers: who are the real ESG stakeholders?

SPONSORED | Listen to the third episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Companies
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | What exactly is accounting for sustainability?

SPONSORED | Listen to the second episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | How hard-to-abate industries can deliver improved ESG outcomes

SPONSORED | Listen to the first episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Philanthropy must catalyse change, says Gates ...
World
2.
PODCAST | How ESG additionality is shaping ...
World / Africa
3.
FBI chief Chris Wray to step down ahead of Trump ...
World / Americas
4.
Russia ‘not ready’ to make concessions on Ukraine
World
5.
Syrian leader ‘faces empty coffers’ as he vows to ...
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.