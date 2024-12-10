Kenyan police arrest three at march against femicide

Activists and civil society members participate in a march in Nairobi, Kenya, December 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN MUCHUCHA
Nairobi — Kenyan police fired tear gas and arrested at least three people on Tuesday as hundreds protested against a wave of femicides, human rights activists said.
Several hundred people — mostly women — marched in the capital, Nairobi, where they blew whistles and chanted, “Stop killing women!” They were repeatedly dispersed by police officers firing tear gas from moving vehicles before regrouping anew.
Protests also took place in the cities of Mombasa and Lodwar, according to videos posted on social media.
The protesters in Nairobi were peaceful and it was not clear why the police intervened. The national police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Among those arrested was Irungu Houghton, executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, Amnesty said in a joint statement with three other organisations.
Activists and civil society members run from tear gas during a protest march in Nairobi, Kenya, December 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ONSANSE JUMA
“This protest was a courageous stand against the killing of women, a demand for urgency in investigating these murders and a call for perpetrators to be held accountable,” the statement said.
“The violent response by police … is a direct attack on Kenya’s democratic principles and the human rights of its citizens.”
Between August and October, at least 97 women in Kenya were killed in femicides — intentional killings with a gender-related motivation, according to the National Police Service.
The police did not provide statistics for earlier periods, but according to figures compiled by the Africa Data Hub collective based on media reports, there were at least 75 femicides in 2022 and 46 the year before.
Patriarchal views and insufficient legal protections are major factors behind Kenya’s high levels of gender-based violence, researchers say.
Kenya’s police have also faced criticism for their actions during antigovernment protests in June and July, when at least 60 people were killed.
The authorities have broadly defended the police response but said investigators were looking into specific allegations of misconduct.
Several hundred protesters who marched in the capital, Nairobi, were repeatedly dispersed by officers firing tear gas
