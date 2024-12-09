Botswana’s economy may contract by 1.7% in 2024 due to a prolonged downturn in diamond sales. The country’s economy is anchored by mining, particularly diamonds, which also accounts for about a third of budget revenue and most foreign currency earnings. Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macro-economist at Absa CIB, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Botswana faces downturn as diamond sales slump
Business Day TV speaks to Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macroeconomist at Absa CIB
Botswana’s economy may contract by 1.7% in 2024 due to a prolonged downturn in diamond sales. The country’s economy is anchored by mining, particularly diamonds, which also accounts for about a third of budget revenue and most foreign currency earnings. Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macro-economist at Absa CIB, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.