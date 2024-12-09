World / Africa

WATCH: Botswana faces downturn as diamond sales slump

Business Day TV speaks to Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macroeconomist at Absa CIB

09 December 2024 - 19:27
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Botswana’s economy may contract by 1.7% in 2024 due to a prolonged downturn in diamond sales. The country’s economy is anchored by mining, particularly diamonds, which also accounts for about a third of budget revenue and most foreign currency earnings. Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macro-economist at Absa CIB, for more insight.

