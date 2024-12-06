Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo arrives to attend the opening session of the 19th Summit of the Francophonie at the Grand Palais in Paris, France October 5, 2024. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS.
Ghanaians will vote in a presidential election on December 7. Business Day TV spoke to Oxford Economics Africa political analyst Jervin Naidoo about the candidates that are in the running for the top spot, at a time when the country’s economy is in tatters.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Focus on Ghana’s upcoming election
Business Day TV speaks to Oxford Economics Africa political analyst Jervin Naidoo
Ghanaians will vote in a presidential election on December 7. Business Day TV spoke to Oxford Economics Africa political analyst Jervin Naidoo about the candidates that are in the running for the top spot, at a time when the country’s economy is in tatters.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.