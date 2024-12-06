World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Focus on Ghana’s upcoming election

Business Day TV speaks to Oxford Economics Africa political analyst Jervin Naidoo

06 December 2024 - 15:08
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo arrives to attend the opening session of the 19th Summit of the Francophonie at the Grand Palais in Paris, France October 5, 2024. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS.
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo arrives to attend the opening session of the 19th Summit of the Francophonie at the Grand Palais in Paris, France October 5, 2024. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS.

Ghanaians will vote in a presidential election on December 7. Business Day TV spoke to Oxford Economics Africa political analyst Jervin Naidoo about the candidates that are in the running for the top spot, at a time when the country’s economy is in tatters.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Namibia’s president-elect vows to tackle poverty ...
World / Africa
2.
Syrian army retreats as rebels capture key city ...
World / Middle East
3.
Philanthropy must catalyse change, says Gates ...
World
4.
Inside South Korea’s failed martial law attempt
World / Asia
5.
Bardella’s star rises as mentor Le Pen pulls the ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.