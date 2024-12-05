Namibia’s president-elect vows to tackle poverty and unemployment

Namibia's president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, Namibia, November 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/NOAH TIIJENDA
Windhoek — Namibia’s president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah pledged “radical shifts” to fix the country’s high levels of poverty and unemployment, speaking on Thursday in her first press conference since winning last week’s election.
Nandi-Ndaitwah, who will take office in March as the first woman to hold the post in the southern African country, suggested she might break with her Swapo party predecessors on some social and economic issues.
Swapo has governed Namibia since its independence from SA in 1990.
“It’s not going to be business as usual,” Nandi-Ndaitwah, said of her presidency. “We must have radical shifts in addressing the plight of our people.”
She did not lay out specific plans, but mentioned a need for land reform and more equitable distribution of wealth.
Namibia is classed by the World Bank as an upper-middle-income country but it is one of the most unequal in the world, with high poverty levels that are partly a legacy of decades of white minority rule.
A 2021 government report found that 43% of the population were living in “multidimensional poverty”, a measure that takes into account income as well as access to education and public services among other factors. Nandi-Ndaitwah won the November 27 election with about 57% of votes, according to figures released by the electoral commission. But opposition parties have cried foul and said they will challenge the result in court.
The election was marred by technical difficulties including shortages of ballot paper. The biggest opposition party, the Independent Patriots for Change, said there was intentional voter suppression.
Nandi-Ndaitwah brushed off such allegations. “I am not even listening to those critics,” she said.
The electoral commission said the election was free and fair and urged all Namibians to accept the results.
Namibia, a country of 3-million people, has become an oil exploration hotspot after companies including TotalEnergies and Shell announced major discoveries, though an unexpectedly high percentage of gas in the fields could slow development.
Nandi-Ndaitwah did not say anything about her policy on oil and gas, only that foreign direct investment was welcome as long as it was “in accordance with our terms”.
That Swapo will remain in power should reassure energy investors hoping for continuity, said Graham Hopwood, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research in Windhoek.
“The Swapo manifesto spoke of greater local content and participation in the oil and gas sector but did not commit to specific timelines or targets,” he said.
“Investors will likely feel they can deal with these prospects as long as they are consulted.”
Pending Nandi-Ndaitwah taking office, Namibia is led by interim president Nangolo Mbumba, also of Swapo.
EDITORIAL: Southern Africa passes test of democracy
