Africa possesses the world’s largest renewable energy potential but currently attracts less than 2% of global renewable energy investments. Business Day TV spoke to Sarah Malm, executive director at the Global Association, about how to encourage investment in the continent’s renewable energy space.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Powering investments in Africa’s renewable energy sector
Business Day TV speaks to Sarah Malm, executive director at the Global Association
