Guinea groups say 135 killed in stadium crush

Human rights organisations report an estimated death toll more than twice as high as the official toll of 56

04 December 2024 - 17:15
by Saliou Samb
People scramble in Nzerekore, Guinea, where local officials said a deadly crush ensued during a soccer match, December 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA
Conakry — About 135 people were killed in a crush at a soccer stadium in southeast Guinea on Sunday, a local group of human rights organisations said, sharing an estimated death toll more than twice as high as the official toll of 56.

A controversial refereeing decision sparked crowd violence and tear-gas volleys from police during the match in the town of Nzerekore, leading to a deadly crush as spectators tried to flee.

A collective of human rights groups in the Nzerekore region said on Tuesday that its higher estimate was based on information from the hospital, cemeteries, witnesses at the stadium, families of victims, mosques, churches and the local press.

“We now estimate 135 people died at the stadium, mostly children under the age of 18,” it said in a statement, adding that more than 50 people were still missing.

The group blamed security forces for using excessive tear gas and prioritising the protection of officials over spectators.

It also said vehicles carrying officials and others escaping the stadium had struck spectators as they tried to flee what it described as an overcrowded venue the gate of which was being blocked by security forces.

It said it held the tournament’s organisers and Guinea’s ruling junta responsible, as they provided technical and financial support for the event honouring military leader Mamady Doumbouya. Doumbouya lead the coup d’état that overthrew president Alpha Condé in September 2021.

The government, which promised on Monday to launch an investigation, has not responded to the group’s statement.

