Namibia elects first female president as Swapo wins disputed election

Windhoek — Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia’s ruling party Swapo has been elected president and will be the country’s first female leader, results released by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) showed on Tuesday.
Her victory extends Swapo’s 34 years in power since it led Namibia to independence in 1990. She won the election with 57% of the vote, totalling 638,560 ballots.
Her closest competitor, Panduleni Itula, leader of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), secured 284,186 votes, the ECN said.
ECN chair Elsie Nghikembua confirmed the results, saying: “In the presidential elections, 15 candidates participated ... by the powers vested in me as the chairperson of the ECN, I do hereby declare that Nandi-Ndaitwah has been duly elected the president of Namibia.”
Her rise to power follows the death of President Hage Geingob earlier this year.
The November 27 vote was marred by technical difficulties and ballot paper shortages, leading to a delay in results as voting was extended in some places.
Opposition parties, including the IPC, disputed the process, citing the technical issues.
Observers have generally deemed previous elections in Namibia to be free and fair.
Namibians voted separately for the National Assembly.
Political analysts had said a Swapo victory was uncertain due to growing frustration with high levels of unemployment and inequality, but that the party retained strong roots in rural areas and loyalty among older voters due to the national liberation struggle.
Nandi-Ndaitwah joined Swapo in the 1960s and has held numerous senior roles including foreign minister. With Staff Writer
Reuters
