Elon Musk’s Starlink ordered to cease Namibian operations

The communications regulator has not issued a licence as the application is under review

28 November 2024 - 20:59
by Nqobile Dludla
Starlink's licence application in Namibia is still under review. Picture: SCOTT OLSON/GETTY IMAGES
The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) said on Thursday it had issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink for operating in the country without a licence.

Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecommunications monopolies.

Starlink has submitted an application for a telecommunications service licence in Namibia, but the regulator has not issued the licence as the application is under review.

“Following an investigation, Cran has established that Starlink is operating a network within Namibia without the required telecommunications licence,” Cran said.

“On November 26, the authority issued a cease-and-desist order to Starlink, instructing the company to immediately cease all operations in Namibia.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The regulator also advised the public not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal in Namibia.

Its investigators have already confiscated illegal terminals from consumers and have opened criminal cases with the Namibian police in this regard, it added.

Earlier this year, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licensed.

Reuters

Starlink gets the green light in Chad to boost internet access

The country has approved the licensing of Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider
World
2 weeks ago

Bring it on, Mupita tells Starlink

MTN CEO says foreign satellite internet providers are not a panacea to digital exclusion in SA
National
1 month ago

NILS FLAATTEN: Lost in bureaucratic space — SA’s satellite opportunity

SA could carve out niche in rapidly expanding market
Opinion
1 month ago

Italy to test Starlink satellites in remote areas

Starlink is one of the players being tested to help boost internet penetration
Companies
1 month ago

Elon Musk takes on Indian billionaires over spectrum

Starlink argues for allotment of licences for satellite services, while Reliance wants an auction
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Will Elon Musk’s Starlink shake up competition in SA?

Business Day TV gets more information from Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 month ago

Starlink would revolutionise search and rescue in SA, says NSRI

Its real-time communication capabilities would enhance rescue operations and thus the safety of all people engaging in water-based activities
National
1 month ago
