Starlink's licence application in Namibia is still under review. Picture: SCOTT OLSON/GETTY IMAGES
The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) said on Thursday it had issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink for operating in the country without a licence.
Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecommunications monopolies.
Starlink has submitted an application for a telecommunications service licence in Namibia, but the regulator has not issued the licence as the application is under review.
“Following an investigation, Cran has established that Starlink is operating a network within Namibia without the required telecommunications licence,” Cran said.
“On November 26, the authority issued a cease-and-desist order to Starlink, instructing the company to immediately cease all operations in Namibia.”
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The regulator also advised the public not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal in Namibia.
Its investigators have already confiscated illegal terminals from consumers and have opened criminal cases with the Namibian police in this regard, it added.
Earlier this year, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licensed.
Elon Musk’s Starlink ordered to cease Namibian operations
The communications regulator has not issued a licence as the application is under review
The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) said on Thursday it had issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink for operating in the country without a licence.
Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecommunications monopolies.
Starlink has submitted an application for a telecommunications service licence in Namibia, but the regulator has not issued the licence as the application is under review.
“Following an investigation, Cran has established that Starlink is operating a network within Namibia without the required telecommunications licence,” Cran said.
“On November 26, the authority issued a cease-and-desist order to Starlink, instructing the company to immediately cease all operations in Namibia.”
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The regulator also advised the public not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal in Namibia.
Its investigators have already confiscated illegal terminals from consumers and have opened criminal cases with the Namibian police in this regard, it added.
Earlier this year, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licensed.
Reuters
Starlink gets the green light in Chad to boost internet access
Bring it on, Mupita tells Starlink
NILS FLAATTEN: Lost in bureaucratic space — SA’s satellite opportunity
Italy to test Starlink satellites in remote areas
Elon Musk takes on Indian billionaires over spectrum
WATCH: Will Elon Musk’s Starlink shake up competition in SA?
Starlink would revolutionise search and rescue in SA, says NSRI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Namibia starts voting with Swapo seeking to extend 34-year rule
Pepkor acquires Choice Clothing to expand market share in adult wear
Botswana to certify rough diamonds in G7 Russian diamond ban
NEWS ANALYSIS: Namibia braces for toughest election yet
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.