Ghana’s battered bond market casts shadow over economic rebound

A worker carries a bag of sun-dried cocoa beans at a warehouse in Kwabeng,Ghana, February 28 2024. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOLOROKO
Accra/London — Ghana’s economy is growing again, two years after a painful economic crisis pushed it into default, but repercussions from a local debt restructuring are casting a shadow over its longer-term recovery.
The restructuring, unprecedented on the African continent, decimated the local bond market to the extent that the government has been forced to lean more heavily on short-term, and more costly, treasury bills and private placements.
The reliance on comparatively expensive short-term funding concerns investors. And raising further debt via private placements, where pricing is often opaque, adds to concerns about government debt sustainability, six analysts and investors said.
The government could struggle to lure buyers when it tries to tap local markets next year for longer-term borrowings, the people said.
“There’s little appetite whatsoever to gamble in [government debt] no matter how high or compensatory the rates are,” said Daniel Ankomah, CIO with Accra-based SAS Investment Management.
An aerial shot of the city of Accra in Ghana at night. Picture: 123RF/wirestock
“It’s a market confidence thing and it’ll take a while alongside the economic recovery. To come back to where we were, we may need a decade or more.”
Ghana’s elections on December 7, which will select the next president, are a further risk. Investors are nervous about the government’s tendency to spend big to lure voters and are casting a wary eye over the leading candidate’s spending promises.
Ghana’s finance ministry said the bond restructuring, though painful, had restored debt sustainability. “We anticipate re-entering the domestic bond market in 2025, following a two-year hiatus,” it said in a written response to questions.
It added that the timeline was typical, and was likely to be aided by “an improved macroeconomic environment, specifically inflation”.
The IMF, whose debt sustainability analyses determine the amount of relief needed to get countries back on track, also said the temporary reliance on treasury bills was expected, and that ongoing fiscal tightening would cut financing needs.
“These developments are anticipated to enhance confidence in government securities and facilitate a gradual extension of their maturity profile,” it said in a statement.
Unprecedented restructuring
Governments restructuring debt typically shield homegrown pension funds, banks and individuals from losses, as they rely on them for funding when international markets are too expensive. But Ghana’s mountain of domestic debt made such an approach impossible.
Years of excessive borrowing, blows from the Covid-19 pandemic and rising global food and fuel costs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted Ghana’s public debt from 63% of GDP in 2019 to 92.7% by the end of 2022.
In 2022, domestic debt service accounted for 81.7% of the public debt service burden, according to IMF figures.
Restructuring domestic debt in Africa in this way is unprecedented, one source close to the debt negotiations said. But in Ghana’s case, there was no alternative to reach IMF targets, the source added.,
The government launched voluntary domestic debt exchanges in 2022, starting with banks. Pension funds, initially exempt, were later included to meet targets. Government-backed loans called cocobills, for cocoa purchases, were also included.
The restructuring, completed in September 2023, should reduce debt-servicing costs by about $8bn from 2023-26, according to the IMF.
Ghana’s banking sector posted a record loss of 37.7-billion cedis ($2.39bn) in 2022 as a result, while 31-billion cedis held by pension funds were restructured, hammering the funds’ income and liquidity.
The restructuring also hit people’s incomes, drawing protests, including one led by a former chief justice.
“It completely killed confidence,” Thys Louw, emerging markets portfolio manager with Ninety One, said of the restructuring. “Within the spectrum of a local debt restructuring, this is more of a cautionary tale.”
Louw added that bond liquidity remained extremely limited; another international investor described it as a “Hotel California” trade — one you can enter, but not leave.
Regrowth pains
Ghana’s economy grew almost 7% in the second quarter — the fastest pace in five years — and the central bank slashed interest rates in September due to easing inflation.
The finance ministry and the IMF point to the green shoots of recovery as proof the debt restructuring has set Ghana back on a growth path.
But red flags remain. Treaury bill yields, which are publicly available, have varied between roughly 20% and 29% this year, and auctions raised 202.87-billion cedis through October, more than 3% above target.
Sources said the government issued a further 6-billion to 8-billion cedis of private debt placements, at rates above 29%.
Ghana is also quietly clamping down on private pension fund managers who want to invest in offshore assets on concerns that could worsen pressure on the cedi.
“We anticipate that funding and revenue resources will remain limited,” JPMorgan’s Gbolahan S Taiwo wrote in a note, highlightinig a reliance on “expensive treasury bill financing given lack of other financing options so far”.
Investors in Ghana say their inability to easily see the terms of the private placement borrowing, as well as the coming election, have added to their unease about the sustainability of government finances.
One Ghanaian banker said the factors that triggered the debt restructuring were still there, with a rigid budget, and limited fiscal space, creating risk.
The country’s next leader is likely to quickly focus on restoring investor confidence and resuscitating domestic bonds.
“This economy needs the local market, especially for the next couple of years,” Louw said. “I think people will be very, very cautious of lending dollars to Ghana through the eurobond market for some time.”
Ghana’s battered bond market casts shadow over economic rebound
Mountain of long-term debt forces government to rely mainly on shorter-term, more expensive loans
