World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What the G20 means for Africa’s future

Business Day TV spoke to Faten Aggad, executive director at the African Future Policies Hub

24 November 2024 - 13:57
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, November 19 2024
Tuesday, November 19 2024

The past week marked a milestone for Africa as the continent took its place at the G20 Summit as a permanent member for the first time. For a closer look at the significance of this, Business Day TV spoke to Faten Aggad, executive director at the African Future Policies Hub.

G20 proposal to tax super-rich could reap huge global rewards

Taxing the wealthy 2% a year is a small price to pay in global efforts to achieve UN sustainable development goals and reduce global inequality
Opinion
2 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: Chairing the G20 is an opportunity to showcase SA Inc

The same energy as before the 2010 World Cup is needed to rally the country, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Opinion
10 hours ago

How social innovators and entrepreneurs guide the G20

Driving Africa’s economic transformation through the social economy
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: G20 hands SA a huge challenge and opportunity

SA must keep a firm hand on the tiller as it navigates increasingly treacherous global waters
Opinion
3 days ago

Investec boss likens SA’s G20 presidency to 2010 World Cup

Country has perfect opportunity to drum up foreign direct investment, Cumesh Moodliar says
National
3 days ago

Talk of climate action at G20 summit but no ‘phasing out’ of fossil fuels

Climate action and climate finance were key focal points at this week’s summit in Brazil
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Clearer financial commitments needed in draft ...
World
2.
ICC arrest warrants issued for Israel’s Netanyahu ...
World / Middle East
3.
More deaths amid post-poll strife in Mozambique
World / Africa
4.
Opec keeps cutting forecasts for oil demand growth
World
5.
Judge rejects SEC bid to sanction Elon Musk
World / Americas

Related Articles

G20 proposal to tax super-rich could reap huge global rewards

Opinion

SAM MKOKELI: Chairing the G20 is an opportunity to showcase SA Inc

Opinion

How social innovators and entrepreneurs guide the G20

Opinion

EDITORIAL: G20 hands SA a huge challenge and opportunity

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.