South Africa is one of the world's top 15 greenhouse gas emitters and the only country in Africa with a carbon tax. Picture: 123RF/RRNEUMI
There is an opportunity for Africa to transition to cleaner cooking fuels while generating substantial revenue through carbon credit sales to developed countries or companies seeking to offset their carbon footprint, according to RMB.
For a closer look at how the transition to clean cooking can be a win-win situation, Business Day TV sat down with Toby Campbell-Colquhoun from RMB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The role of carbon credits in Africa’s transition to clean cooking
Business Day TV spoke to Toby Campbell-Colquhoun from RMB
