World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The role of carbon credits in Africa’s transition to clean cooking

Business Day TV spoke to Toby Campbell-Colquhoun from RMB

22 November 2024 - 16:18
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
South Africa is one of the world's top 15 greenhouse gas emitters and the only country in Africa with a carbon tax. Picture: 123RF/RRNEUMI
South Africa is one of the world's top 15 greenhouse gas emitters and the only country in Africa with a carbon tax. Picture: 123RF/RRNEUMI

There is an opportunity for Africa to transition to cleaner cooking fuels while generating substantial revenue through carbon credit sales to developed countries or companies seeking to offset their carbon footprint, according to RMB.

For a closer look at how the transition to clean cooking can be a win-win situation, Business Day TV sat down with Toby Campbell-Colquhoun from RMB.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ICC arrest warrants issued for Israel’s Netanyahu ...
World / Middle East
2.
Britain imposes sanctions on Isabel dos Santos in ...
World / Europe
3.
China’s Xi goes on diplomatic drive as Trump ...
World
4.
Clearer financial commitments needed in draft ...
World
5.
COP29 climate deal short on detail and critical ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.