Kenya’s Ruto drops more than $2.5bn of Adani deals after US indictment

Kenya's President William Ruto addresses a joint sitting of parliament in Nairobi, Kenya, November 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI
Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered the cancellation of a procurement process that had been expected to award control of the country’s main airport to India’s Adani Group after its founder was indicted in the US.
Under the proposed deal worth nearly $2bn, the Adani Group was to add a second runway at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport and upgrade the passenger terminal in exchange for a 30-year lease.
Ruto also said on Thursday he was cancelling a separate 30-year, $736m public-private partnership deal that an Adani Group firm signed with the energy ministry in October to construct power transmission lines.
“I have directed agencies within the ministry of transport and within the ministry of energy and petroleum to immediately cancel the ongoing procurement,” Ruto said in his state of the nation address, attributing the decision to “new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations”.
Ruto’s announcement was met with thunderous applause and cheers from MPs in parliament, where he delivered his address. The deals have drawn sharp criticism from many politicians and members of the public over concerns about a lack of transparency and value for money.
Representatives from Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Adani Group denied the allegations and said in a statement that it would seek “all possible legal recourse”.
The Adani Group made the airport proposal in March under a procedure that circumvents competitive bidding, but it did not become public until July through a leak on social media.
A Kenyan court temporarily blocked it in September in response to a lawsuit arguing it did not offer taxpayers value for money.
Senior government officials, including Ruto, had repeatedly defended the deals despite allegations made in 2023 by US short-seller Hindenburg Research — denied by the Adani Group — of improper governance practices at the company.
As late as Thursday morning, energy minister Opiyo Wandayi told senators he expected the transmission lines contract to go ahead as there was no bribery or corruption involved in its awarding.
Kenya’s Ruto drops more than $2.5bn of Adani deals after US indictment
Adani Group involved in multibillion-dollar airport and power transmission deals, which have drawn sharp criticism from MPs and public
Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered the cancellation of a procurement process that had been expected to award control of the country’s main airport to India’s Adani Group after its founder was indicted in the US.
Under the proposed deal worth nearly $2bn, the Adani Group was to add a second runway at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport and upgrade the passenger terminal in exchange for a 30-year lease.
Ruto also said on Thursday he was cancelling a separate 30-year, $736m public-private partnership deal that an Adani Group firm signed with the energy ministry in October to construct power transmission lines.
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani for bribery
“I have directed agencies within the ministry of transport and within the ministry of energy and petroleum to immediately cancel the ongoing procurement,” Ruto said in his state of the nation address, attributing the decision to “new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations”.
Ruto’s announcement was met with thunderous applause and cheers from MPs in parliament, where he delivered his address. The deals have drawn sharp criticism from many politicians and members of the public over concerns about a lack of transparency and value for money.
Representatives from Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
US authorities said in the indictment on Wednesday that Indian billionaire and group founder Gautam Adani and seven other defendants agreed to pay about $265m in bribes to Indian government officials for energy contracts.
The Adani Group denied the allegations and said in a statement that it would seek “all possible legal recourse”.
The Adani Group made the airport proposal in March under a procedure that circumvents competitive bidding, but it did not become public until July through a leak on social media.
A Kenyan court temporarily blocked it in September in response to a lawsuit arguing it did not offer taxpayers value for money.
Senior government officials, including Ruto, had repeatedly defended the deals despite allegations made in 2023 by US short-seller Hindenburg Research — denied by the Adani Group — of improper governance practices at the company.
As late as Thursday morning, energy minister Opiyo Wandayi told senators he expected the transmission lines contract to go ahead as there was no bribery or corruption involved in its awarding.
Reuters
Investec boss likens SA’s G20 presidency to 2010 World Cup
Ramaphosa says SA’s G20 presidency a chance to reform global governance
Kenya deputy president defiant ahead of impeachment vote
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa needs to agitate for UN Security Council reform
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Adani Group shares ride a roller coaster after short seller’s accusations
Indian market regulator chief held stake in funds used by Adani Group, ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.