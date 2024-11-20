Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye appears in military court

Ugandan four-time presidential aspirant Kizza Besigye and his colleague Obeid Lutale stand in the steel dock at the Uganda Military General Court Martial in Makindye suburb of Kampala, Uganda, November 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA
Kampala — Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye appeared behind bars in a military court on Wednesday after his wife said he had been detained in Kenya and transferred to Uganda at the weekend.
Besigye was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and “soliciting military support” in a Kampala military court on Wednesday, days after he was allegedly abducted in neighbouring Kenya.
His wife, Winnie Byanyima, who is the executive director of UNAids, said he was taken on Saturday at the launch of a book by veteran Kenyan opposition politician Martha Karua. Byanyima gave no details of what she called a kidnapping.
In a social media post on Wednesday, she asked the Ugandan government to release Besigye.
In addition to the weapons charge, the PA News Agency reported Besigye was charged with “soliciting military support in Geneva, Greece and Nairobi to prejudice security of defence forces”.
Besigye has run against Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in four elections and lost each time, though he has rejected the results and alleged fraud and voter intimidation. He has been arrested dozens of times.
In July, Kenyan authorities detained 36 members of Besigye’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, one of Uganda’s main opposition groups, and deported them to Uganda where they were charged with terrorism-related offences.
“It is very, very shocking that Kenya, which used to be a safe haven for dissidents, is now increasingly becoming an operational zone for the dictatorship,” Bobi Wine, another prominent Ugandan opposition figure, told local broadcaster NTV.
Rights abuses
Besigye was Museveni’s doctor during the guerrilla war of the 1980s that brought the Ugandan president to power, but later became an outspoken critic.
“I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala,” said Byanyima. “We his family and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?”
Several of Besigye’s supporters and party officials had gathered at Makindye barracks in Kampala earlier on Wednesday.
Museveni’s government has been accused of repeated human rights abuses against opposition activists, including illegal detentions, torture and extrajudicial killings.
Officials deny the accusations and say those arrested are detained legally and processed appropriately by the court system.
In October, Kenya extradited four Turkish refugees to Ankara, despite Amnesty International raising concerns they could face persecution at home.
“The increasing number of disappearances of both nationals and foreigners in our country is likewise cause for great alarm,” Kenyan opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka wrote on X.
