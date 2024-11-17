World / Africa

Senegal votes for legislators in test for new president

Heated campaign revives concerns about unrest as political rivals clash, sometimes violently

17 November 2024 - 14:40
by Jessica Donati
People line up to cast their vote during the early legislative election, at a polling station in Parcelle, suburb of Dakar, Senegal, on November 17 2024. Picture: ZOHRA BENSENRA/REUTERS
Dakar — Senegal headed to the polls on Sunday to vote in legislative elections that the president hopes will give his party a clear majority and the means to implement an ambitious agenda for reforms.

The heated campaign period has revived concerns about unrest as political rivals clashed, sometimes violently. The West African nation saw some of the worst political violence in recent history ahead of the presidential election in March.

Polls open at 8am and close at 6pm. More than 7-million registered voters will have the chance to vote for candidates for the 165-seat assembly, choosing between 41 registered parties or other entities.

Top priorities for Senegalese voters are jobs and the economy, as inflation has squeezed livelihoods and the nation’s growing youth population struggles to find employment. Many are impatient for change.

The new president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has promised to help, but his government is grappling with slower-than-projected growth and a worsening budget deficit.

In September, a government audit revealed that Senegal’s debt and budget deficit were much wider than the previous administration had reported, causing the fiscal crisis to spiral.

A $1.9bn IMF programme agreed in June 2023 has been on hold since the discovery.

To implement reforms, Faye’s government is hoping to win a clear majority in the national assembly.

The main threat to his Pastef party’s ambitions is the unexpected alliance of two opposition parties, including the Republic party (APR) headed by the former prime minister Macky Sall.

The race also includes two smaller opposition coalitions. One led by Dakar’s mayor, Barthelemy Dias, has clashed with Pastef supporters.

A timetable for the results of the vote has not been released.

Reuters

