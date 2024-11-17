World / Africa

East African children missing school due to extreme heat

Children are pushing for world leaders to protect their education and their future

17 November 2024 - 14:53
by Gloria Dickie
Picture: 123RF
Baku — Children from East Africa, where heatwaves and floods have shuttered schools in recent months, are pushing for world leaders to protect their education — and their future — at the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan.

Siama, 17, from South Sudan, missed two weeks of school in April when temperatures surged to 45°C.

“Our country is a developing country so we do not have climate-resilient buildings ... and do not have ACs in school,” she said.

More than 40-million children were kept out of classrooms this year, from Asia to Africa, due to extreme heat, which scientists say has been made worse and more frequent by climate change.

Naomi, 14, also struggled with South Sudan’s school closures.

“This really affected me because this year I am sitting for my national exams,” she said.

At home, “we were not able to concentrate because it was hot, the temperatures were really high, you have to focus more on reducing the temperature of your body by going to bathe every two hours”.

In Somalia, Nafiso, 16, often can’t sleep at night, thinking about her future under climate change.

“My father — he is a farmer. When there is a lot of heat, it becomes a lot of drought. When there is a lot of rain, it is difficult to get the food.”

Sometimes she does not have enough food to eat three times a day.

Floods, too, have at times prevented her from getting to school.

“This is really making us worried how will the future be if there is no action being taken; if there is no climate finance to create climate-resilient schools in the country,” Naomi said.

War-torn states desperate for climate funding

COP29, one of the most contentious UN climate summits yet, hears calls for $1-trillion in aid for least-developed countries
Business
7 hours ago

CARLOS LOPES: COP29 must fix climate finance injustice in Africa

At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan Africa again faces a dilemma that goes beyond climate financing.
Opinion
7 hours ago

UN climate chief asks G20 leaders for boost as finance talks lag

Business leaders echo need for funding, cite ‘lack of progress and focus in Baku’
World
1 hour ago

Activists fume as Sasol says it will ‘relook’ emission targets

When 2021 climate roadmap was drawn up it was already aware that gas would eventually run out, virtual AGM told.
Business
7 hours ago

How climate change is making us sick — and rich countries don’t want to pay up

At COP29, world leaders are squabbling about how much money the world needs to halt climate change
News & Fox
2 days ago
