World / Africa

Google warns fibreoptic cables in Africa need more protection

Tech giant urges African governments to classify fibre as critical infrastructure

14 November 2024 - 17:17
by By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

African governments should give fibreoptic cables greater protection from attacks and harmonise policies around layouts to encourage the development of tech infrastructure, a Google executive says.

Charles Murito, Google head of government relations and public policy in Africa, wants fibre classified as critical infrastructure, giving the terrestrial and subsea cables that underpin the continent’s communications more protection.

Damage caused by criminal syndicates seeking to steal batteries and generators from tower base stations and dig up fibreoptic cables has increased in recent years, creating extra costs for network infrastructure providers.

“When you classify that as a critical investment, then that ensures that if people maliciously damage that investment, then there are stringent repercussions,” Murito said on the sidelines of the Africa Tech conference.

Google has invested in intercontinental subsea cables such as Equiano, which connects Africa with Europe, and in May announced a new subsea cable project called Umoja, the first direct fibreoptic route between Africa and Australia.

The industry and telecom bosses said improved protections for fibre infrastructure and mobile towers would offer reassurance to investors considering setting up businesses on the continent.

In his engagements with governments, Murito has proposed more sharing of cable infrastructure among internet service providers to lower data costs and more “harmonisation” across countries in how the cables are laid.

Another hindrance to fibre expansion across the continent, in which mobile internet penetration was just 27% last year, is the variety of rules around permissions granted to telecom and tech companies to install, maintain and upgrade infrastructure.

In SA, the government and regulator have urged police to arrest the perpetrators of damage and said laws needed to be updated to take new technologies into account, but had yet to propose a new classification for fibreoptic cables.

Reuters

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The case for a nuanced regulatory approach to telecom deals

Does anyone believe the combined resources and expertise of Vodacom and Masiv would not lead to more efficient and widespread street excavation to ...
Opinion
1 week ago

JAMES LEIGHLAND: Meta’s ‘W’ is coming: should SA be worried?

OTTs are expanding their control over entire internet service value chain
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Vumatel owner has R25bn to spend on fibre expansion

Standard Bank leads multibillion-rand loan for Maziv to ramp up fibre rollout
Companies
11 months ago

Telkom reaps benefits of decades-long fibre investment

Telkom, through Openserve, is the largest fibre network operator in SA with 170,000km in assets
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump and Biden pledge smooth transfer of power
World / Americas
2.
Guardian quits X, citing ‘racism and conspiracy ...
World / Europe
3.
Elon Musk, promoter of dogecoin, to co-lead Doge ...
World / Americas
4.
Botswana’s vice-president to double as finance ...
World / Africa
5.
US inflation advances to 2.6%
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.