Starlink gets the green light in Chad to boost internet access

The country has approved the licensing of Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider

12 November 2024 - 16:23
by Agency Staff
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites enters low-Earth orbit over Encinitas, California, the US, April 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
N’Djamena — Chad said on Tuesday it had approved the licensing of Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink to improve access to internet services in the central African country.

Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecom monopolies.

“We have been talking to Starlink since 2021 and we have managed to agree on the essentials,” Chad communications minister Boukar Michel said.

The latest World Bank figures show that only 12% of Chad’s population had access to the internet in 2022.

“A large part of our territory is not covered by fibre optics and I believe that Starlink will help us bridge this gap,” Michel said, adding that better internet access will allow Chad to digitalise public services in remote areas and boost the development of tech start-ups.

“Starlink now available in Chad!” Musk posted on X on Monday. The internet provider operates in several African countries including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Benin, South Sudan, Eswatini and Sierra Leone.

Earlier this year, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licensed.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s biggest telecom firm, Safaricom, has urged regulators to consider requiring satellite internet providers such as Starlink to partner with local mobile network operators.

Reuters

WIAAN VERMAAK: Will SA’s link to the stars be choked by red tape delays?

Change is required immediately in how investment and developments are approached
Opinion
1 day ago

Bring it on, Mupita tells Starlink

MTN CEO says foreign satellite internet providers are not a panacea to digital exclusion in SA
National
2 weeks ago

GREG BECKER: Musk’s department of government efficiency would shake up SA

We are already trying to cut costs by offering the highly paid early retirement, but more should be done
Opinion
1 day ago

LUCIEN PIERCE: The hypocrisy of the local anti-BEE Starlink fan club

Regulations limiting or promoting ownership, whether by foreigners or a particular local demographic, are not unique to SA
Opinion
1 week ago
