A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites enters low-Earth orbit over Encinitas, California, the US, April 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
N’Djamena — Chad said on Tuesday it had approved the licensing of Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink to improve access to internet services in the central African country.
Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecom monopolies.
“We have been talking to Starlink since 2021 and we have managed to agree on the essentials,” Chad communications minister Boukar Michel said.
The latest World Bank figures show that only 12% of Chad’s population had access to the internet in 2022.
“A large part of our territory is not covered by fibre optics and I believe that Starlink will help us bridge this gap,” Michel said, adding that better internet access will allow Chad to digitalise public services in remote areas and boost the development of tech start-ups.
“Starlink now available in Chad!” Musk posted on X on Monday. The internet provider operates in several African countries including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Benin, South Sudan, Eswatini and Sierra Leone.
Earlier this year, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licensed.
Meanwhile, Kenya’s biggest telecom firm, Safaricom, has urged regulators to consider requiring satellite internet providers such as Starlink to partner with local mobile network operators.
Starlink gets the green light in Chad to boost internet access
The country has approved the licensing of Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider
N’Djamena — Chad said on Tuesday it had approved the licensing of Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink to improve access to internet services in the central African country.
Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecom monopolies.
“We have been talking to Starlink since 2021 and we have managed to agree on the essentials,” Chad communications minister Boukar Michel said.
The latest World Bank figures show that only 12% of Chad’s population had access to the internet in 2022.
“A large part of our territory is not covered by fibre optics and I believe that Starlink will help us bridge this gap,” Michel said, adding that better internet access will allow Chad to digitalise public services in remote areas and boost the development of tech start-ups.
“Starlink now available in Chad!” Musk posted on X on Monday. The internet provider operates in several African countries including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Benin, South Sudan, Eswatini and Sierra Leone.
Earlier this year, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licensed.
Meanwhile, Kenya’s biggest telecom firm, Safaricom, has urged regulators to consider requiring satellite internet providers such as Starlink to partner with local mobile network operators.
Reuters
WIAAN VERMAAK: Will SA’s link to the stars be choked by red tape delays?
Bring it on, Mupita tells Starlink
GREG BECKER: Musk’s department of government efficiency would shake up SA
LUCIEN PIERCE: The hypocrisy of the local anti-BEE Starlink fan club
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SIMON BARBER: Musk sets his sights on power behind the throne
Italy to test Starlink satellites in remote areas
Ramaphosa in talks with Elon Musk about Starlink
Elon Musk takes on Indian billionaires over spectrum
WATCH: Will Elon Musk’s Starlink shake up competition in SA?
Openserve says traditional operators can coexist with Starlink
JAMES LEIGHLAND: Meta’s ‘W’ is coming: should SA be worried?
Starlink would revolutionise search and rescue in SA, says NSRI
NILS FLAATTEN: Lost in bureaucratic space — SA’s satellite opportunity
Musk’s SpaceX plans $1.5bn Vietnam Starlink investment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.