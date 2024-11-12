Ghana supreme court restores ruling party’s majority

Ghana's vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia gives a speech in Accra, Ghana, February 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
Accra — Ghana’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the speaker of parliament’s declaration that four MPs’ seats were vacant was unconstitutional, effectively restoring the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) majority in the legislature ahead of country’s December 7 election.
NPP caucus leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin petitioned the West African nation’s apex court to overturn speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling.
Bagbin had declared the seats of MPs Cynthia Morrison, Kwadjo Asante, Andrew Amoako Asiamah and Peter Kwakye Ackah vacant when they registered to contest the election as independents.
Bagbin’s decision shifted the parliamentary majority to the NDC, with 136 seats against 135 for the NPP of outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Two ensuing parliamentary sessions were indefinitely postponed, delaying the presentation of a provisional budget for 2025’s first quarter and the approval of Supreme Court nominations, loans and bill enactments.
Chief justice Gertrude Torkornoo announced in a televised ruling that Afenyo-Markin’s appeal was successful by a majority decision of five to two. The court would file the reasons behind its decision later, she said. Afenyo-Markin said the ruling allowed parliament to resume normal operations. It is expected to approve a $250m World Bank loan aimed at bolstering the financial sector and providing businesses with tax relief, among other things.
Bagbin’s spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Opinion polls indicate that main opposition leader John Dramani Mahama is likely to defeat NPP candidate and vice-president Muhamudu Bawumia in next month’s election, though some analysts expect a fiercely contested election.
Reuters
