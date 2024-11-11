Mauritius’ PM says his alliance heading for huge election defeat

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth. Picture: ALLY SOOBYE/REUTERS
Port Louis — Mauritius’ incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Monday that his political alliance was headed for a major defeat to a rival coalition led by a three-time former premier following Sunday’s parliamentary election.
Jugnauth said the Alliance du Changement headed by 77-year-old veteran politician Navin Ramgoolam was poised to win the vote on the Indian Ocean archipelago of about 1.3 million people.
With a cost of living crisis uppermost in voters’ minds, Rangoolam’s alliance had said it planned to increase pensions as well as introduce free transport and internet services, and reduce fuel prices.
Jugnauth had promised to raise minimum wages, increase pensions and reduce VAT on some goods. He also negotiated an October agreement for Britain to cede the Chagos Islands while retaining the US-UK Diego Garcia airbase.
But his successes and promises did not appear to have swayed voters, with some wanting a new direction.
“L’Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth told reporters.
Earlier this month, his government blocked social media platforms until a day after the election, citing national security concerns after conversations between public figures were leaked. It lifted the ban a day later after opposition parties criticised the move.
Voters went to the polls to elect lawmakers for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances.
Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister’s post.
Voter turnout stood at 79.3% of just more than 1-million registered voters, election commission data showed.
It was due to announce the final results later on Monday.
Jugnauth became prime minister in 2017, when his father stepped down from the post, and won the election five years ago despite opposition complaints that it had been obtained through bribery and undue influence.
Ramgoolam, son of the man who led Mauritius to independence in 1968, was prime minister from 1995 to 2000 and won office again in 2005 and 2010.
He first practised as a doctor and lawyer before turning to politics full time.
Reuters
Cost of living uppermost in mind as Mauritians vote
