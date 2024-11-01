Port Louis — Mauritius’ communications regulator said on Friday all internet service providers must suspend access to social media platforms until November 11, a day after the upcoming general election, as the country reels from a wiretapping scandal.
About 20 conversations involving politicians, police, lawyers, journalists and members of civil society had been leaked on social media since mid-October, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders says.
In the November 10 election, Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is looking to hold onto his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) party’s majority in parliament and give himself another five years in office.
Jugnauth and the police have claimed the leaked calls were manipulated using artificial intelligence.
Mauritius halts social media till after poll due to wiretapping scandal
Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and the police say leaked calls have been manipulated using AI
Reuters
