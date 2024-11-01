World / Africa

Mauritius halts social media till after poll due to wiretapping scandal

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and the police say leaked calls have been manipulated using AI

01 November 2024 - 09:06
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mauritius. File picture: PAM GOLDING PROPERTIES.
Mauritius. File picture: PAM GOLDING PROPERTIES.

Port Louis — Mauritius’ communications regulator said on Friday all internet service providers must suspend access to social media platforms until November 11, a day after the upcoming general election, as the country reels from a wiretapping scandal.

About 20 conversations involving politicians, police, lawyers, journalists and members of civil society had been leaked on social media since mid-October, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders says.

In the November 10 election, Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is looking to hold onto his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) party’s majority in parliament and give himself another five years in office.

Jugnauth and the police have claimed the leaked calls were manipulated using artificial intelligence. 

Reuters

Tiny group of atolls returned to Africa

Small blow struck for decolonisation after Britain agrees to hand over the Chagos Archipelago
National
1 week ago

UK and Mauritius in Chagos Island sovereignty deal

The operation of Diego Garcia, a strategic military base jointly operated with the US, is protected by the pact, Britain says
World
4 weeks ago

Mauritius allows Norwegian Dawn cruise ship to dock

No trace of cholera has been found among passengers
World
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fears over US election delays as pro-Trump ...
World / Americas
2.
Rescuers search for missing after Spain’s deadly ...
World / Europe
3.
Taiwan shuts down as strong Typhoon Kong-rey ...
World / Asia
4.
US places new sanctions on hundreds of entities ...
World / Americas
5.
Botswana votes amid focus on diamond downturn
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.