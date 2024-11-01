Focus is on release of US nonfarm payrolls report for clues about the health of the world’s largest economy
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday conceded defeat after preliminary results showed his governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election.
Analysts had said the election would be competitive, although they thought a divided opposition would give the advantage to Masisi’s BDP.
The BDP has governed the Southern African country of 2.3-million people since its independence from Britain in 1966.
The private Mmegi newspaper said based on results from 36 of the 61 constituencies up for grabs that opposition parties had won more than half the seats in parliament.
State radio had the same tally. It said of the 36 constituencies so far the BDP had only won one. An opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), had won 23.
A party needs to win 31 constituencies to get a majority in this election.
Botswana has enjoyed stability and relative prosperity thanks to its diamond wealth and small population, which gets free healthcare and education. It is the world’s top producer by value of the gem.
But a downturn in the diamond market has put a squeeze on revenues in the last few years, and the country has struggled to diversify its economy.
Reuters
Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi concedes defeat after poll
The governing Botswana Democratic Party lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election
