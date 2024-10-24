Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo wins contested Mozambique election

Riot police look on as protesters burn tyres after Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, retains power in contested election in Maputo, Mozambique, October 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Maputo — Mozambique’s ruling party Frelimo has retained power in this month’s election, extending its five-decade rule as the opposition accused it of fraud.
Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique’s fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975. Nyusi is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.
Chapo won over 70% of votes, the electoral commission said on Thursday. Venâncio Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, came second with 20% of votes, displacing former rebel movement Renamo, which had been the official opposition party but whose candidate came third.
In parliament, Frelimo increased its number of seats to 195 out of 250, more than the 184 it had before.
Observers have said the October 9 election was not free and fair. A EU mission reported irregularities during counting and alteration of results at the local and district level, problems which have marred most polls since Frelimo first allowed multiparty elections in 1994.
Daniel Chapo in Matola, Mozambique, October 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The electoral commission has declined to comment on allegations of vote-rigging. A Frelimo spokesperson did not reply to requests for comment.
Shortly after Chapo was declared winner, Mozambique’s sole dollar bond, maturing in 2031, fell for a fourth day, TradeWeb data showed as investors assessed the risk of unrest.
Mondlane, who has the support of many of the country’s young voters and claims he is the election winner, had already called for nationwide protests on Thursday and Friday. Groups of protesters started to gather in the capital Maputo after the result was announced.
Police on Monday used tear gas and gunfire to disperse opposition supporters protesting the murder of a Podemos lawyer and party official two days earlier, raising tensions.
Chapo, a lawyer, is seen as a business-friendly choice who analysts say is likely to maintain the status quo, including a fight against Islamist insurgents in the north and partnerships with companies such as ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies , which are trying to get major gas projects off the ground.
The country of nearly 35-million people is struggling with a large debt burden and worsening climate shocks, including drought and cyclones.
