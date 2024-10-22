US condemns murders of two Mozambican opposition figures
The US is the largest bilateral donor to Mozambique, providing more than $560m in assistance each year
The US government has condemned the weekend murders of two Mozambique opposition figures by gunmen, ahead of protests against a disputed election result. Washington is urging “a swift and thorough investigation into the murders”.
The US is the largest bilateral donor to Mozambique, providing more than $560m (R9.85bn) in assistance annually, according to the US state department website. Washington joined the EU and Mozambique’s former colonial ruler, Portugal, in the condemnation and the call for an investigation into the murders of opposition lawyer Elvino Dias and opposition party official Paulo Guambe, after many rounds were fired at a car in which they were travelling on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.