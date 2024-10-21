World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: IMF team assesses impact of Senegal’s drastic data revision

Business Day TV speaks with Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist from Absa CIB

21 October 2024 - 21:07
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Remittance inflows to Africa have doubled over the past decade, surpassing foreign direct investment and official development assistance combined. Picture: 123RF
Remittance inflows to Africa have doubled over the past decade, surpassing foreign direct investment and official development assistance combined. Picture: 123RF

An IMF staff team has concluded its visit to Senegal and is now assessing the implications of the data revisions resulting from the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) report for past and current IMF-supported programmes. Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist from Absa CIB, discussed the significance of this.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Opposition associates killed in Mozambique amid ...
World / Africa
2.
Musk’s daily $1m Trump support prize raises legal ...
World / Americas
3.
Millions of Cubans without power as grid collapse ...
World / Americas
4.
Call for strike as Frelimo leads Mozambique’s ...
World / Africa
5.
Israel intensifies offensives in Gaza and Beirut
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.