Mozambique police clash with protesters after disputed election

Police said to have fired handguns while dispersing the crowd

21 October 2024 - 18:21
by Manuel Mucari, Siphiwe Sibeko and Siyabonga Sishi
A woman walks past policemen during a nationwide strike, in Maputo, Mozambique, October 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A woman walks past policemen during a nationwide strike, in Maputo, Mozambique, October 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Maputo — Mozambique police on Monday fired teargas and bullets at protesters in the capital Maputo who had gathered at the scene where two opposition party figures were shot dead on Saturday after a disputed election.

A witness saw some police officers firing handguns while dispersing the crowd.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of Mozambique's Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, said that two journalists and a security guard were hit by bullets but not seriously wounded.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The full results of Mozambique’s October 9 national election are expected this week, with early results showing that the ruling party Frelimo is set for another win. Opposition candidates say the poll was rigged.

People charge towards the police during a protest in Maputo, Mozambique, October 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
People charge towards the police during a protest in Maputo, Mozambique, October 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Frelimo has ruled the southern African country since 1975 and has been accused of electoral fraud by opposition leaders, civil society and election observers, which it denies.

Mozambique’s electoral commission has declined to comment on accusations of fraud. US-based observers said the poll did not meet international standards for democratic elections, noting reports of vote buying, intimidation, inflated voter rolls and other issues.

“The police are turning this into a violent protest because they are firing at us. We are here to demand that the truth about the election is upheld,” said protester Vladimir Manhique, a 32-year-old car mechanic.

“This is a way to demonstrate that enough is enough. This regime must fall,” he said.

Several hundred people took part in the protest, with some burning red Frelimo flags in the street and throwing rocks.

Mozambican police have used live ammunition at political protests in the past, including last year, when they defended the use of force as necessary to suppress violence.

Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane said that a national strike on Monday had been well observed and told the protesters to go home after the clashes with police.

Reuters

Opposition associates killed in Mozambique amid disputed election

Adviser to presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane and spokesperson for opposition party Podemos gunned down in Maputo
World
1 day ago

Southern Africa emerges as top hub for imports, exports in African trade barometer

A majority of businesses in Mozambique and Namibia source their imports from SA, likely due to the ease of trade
Economy
1 day ago

Call for strike as Frelimo leads Mozambique’s early election results

Opposition parties cry fraud amid claims of vote buying, intimidation and inflated voter rolls
World
5 days ago

Election observers and parties doubt integrity of Mozambican poll

EU observers say they have witnessed slow and disorganised counting, poorly sealed ballot boxes and cases of possible ballot stuffing
National
1 week ago
