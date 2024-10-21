Soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE
Kinshasa — The M23 rebel group has seized the town of Kalembe in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expanding its reach in the region, an official and a former legislator said on Monday.
The Tutsi-led M23 has been waging an insurgency in the central African country’s violence-torn east since 2022.
The DRC and the UN accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons. Rwanda denies this but says it has taken defensive measures.
Rebels had been stationed 10km from Kalembe for nearly eight months before they seized control of the town on Sunday from the Congolese armed forces and the Wazalendo alliance of armed groups loyal to the government, Kabaki Alimasi, an official from Walikale territory where Kalembe is located, said.
While fighting did not target the local civilian population, many felt unsafe and moved to the town of Pinga in Walikale after the attack, the official said. The Congolese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Former legislator and Walikale resident Juvenal Munobo said Kalembe had fallen under M23 control and that the rebels were interested in the area’s gold mines.
Most of the DRC’s mineral wealth is found in its eastern provinces. M23 had been making hundreds of thousands of dollars a month from minerals smuggled illegally from territory it had seized, the UN said in September.
“We believe that the M23 also want to turn up the heat in anticipation of the upcoming exchanges,” Munobo said, referring to negotiations between the DRC and Rwanda in the Angolan capital Luanda, which are part of a long-running effort to curb the fighting.
The conflict has deepened a humanitarian crisis in militia-plagued North Kivu province, where about 2.6-million people were displaced by end-September, according to the UN office for the co-ordination of humanitarian affairs.
M23 rebels seize control of Congolese town ahead of talks
Rebels interested in the area’s gold mines, says legislator
