Opposition associates killed in Mozambique amid disputed election
Adviser to presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane and spokesperson for opposition party Podemos gunned down in Maputo
20 October 2024 - 19:35
Attackers shot dead a lawyer for a leading Mozambique opposition politician and a senior party official on one of the capital’s main avenues on Friday night, their party said yesterday, as tensions escalate amid disputed election results.
Elvino Dias, a legal adviser to presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, was driving in his car down Joaquim Chissano Avenue just before midnight with Paulo Guambe, a senior spokesperson for opposition party Podemos, when two vehicles blocked their way and armed men riddled Dias’ car with bullets, according to a statement issued by Podemos. ..
