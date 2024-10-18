The Development Bank of Rwanda has successfully issued the second tranche of its sustainability-linked bond under its FRW150bn medium-term note programme.
RMB acted as joint lead manager and sole sustainability co-ordinator on this and Business Day TV caught up with RMB's Beth Rivett-Carnac to unpack how the development highlights both the innovation and significant growth within Rwanda's financial landscape.
WATCH: Driving sustainable economic development in Rwanda
