World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Driving sustainable economic development in Rwanda

Business Day TV spoke to Beth Rivett-Carnac from RMB

18 October 2024 - 14:54
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The Development Bank of Rwanda has successfully issued the second tranche of its sustainability-linked bond under its FRW150bn medium-term note programme.

RMB acted as joint lead manager and sole sustainability co-ordinator on this and Business Day TV caught up with RMB's Beth Rivett-Carnac to unpack how the development highlights both the innovation and significant growth within Rwanda's financial landscape.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israel confirms Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed ...
World / Middle East
2.
WHO approves mpox vaccine for adolescents
World / Europe
3.
North Korea’s troop movement to Russia is ‘grave ...
World / Asia
4.
Call for strike as Frelimo leads Mozambique’s ...
World / Africa
5.
Israeli strike targets Syria’s Latakia
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.