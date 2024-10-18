World / Africa

WATCH: Delving into trade in Africa

Business Day TV spoke to Philip Myburgh from Standard Bank

18 October 2024 - 14:51
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK

As Africa moves towards greater integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Business Day TV sat down with Philip Myburgh from Standard Bank to discuss the firm's Trade Barometer.

The instrument offers critical insights into the opportunities and challenges faced by African businesses and stakeholders in facilitating trade.

