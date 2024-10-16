World / Africa

WATCH: What’s in store for Zambia?

Business Day TV speaks to Chileshe Moono, country economist at FNB, about the Southern African country’s economic prospects

16 October 2024 - 20:36
Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Zambia is aiming for a rebound in economic growth as it recovers from the worst drought in living memory. Business Day TV discussed the country's prospects for 2025 with Chileshe Moono, country economist at FNB.

