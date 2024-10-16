Fuel tanker explosion kills at least 147 in Nigeria

Smoke plumes rise from a large fire after a fuel tanker crashed and exploded, in Majia, Jigawa State, Nigeria, October 16 2024. Picture: SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS
Kano — A fuel tanker overturned late on Tuesday in Nigeria’s northern state of Jigawa after the driver lost control of the vehicle, spilling petrol that ignited and killed at least 147 people.
The accident is one of the worst in recent times in Africa’s most populous nation, which is battling with widespread security threats and a cost-of-living crisis.
Haruna Mairiga, head of Jigawa state emergency services, put the death toll from the accident at 147.
Local police spokesperson Lawan Shiisu Adam said the tanker was travelling from the city of Kano to Yobe State in the north, when the driver lost control near Majia town in Taura local government area, about 530km north of the capital Abuja, causing it to overturn and spill fuel.
Adam said villagers attempted to scoop petrol from the spillage, resulting in a fire that engulfed the area, reportedly leading to many deaths.
Adam added that 50 others were wounded and have been taken to local hospitals, in Ringim and Hadejia towns where they were being treated.
A mass burial was held for the dead on Wednesday, Mairiga said.
Many roads in Nigeria are poorly maintained and have potholes, causing accidents every year.
Last month, at least 48 people were killed in north-central Nigeria when a fuel tanker exploded after colliding with another truck carrying travellers and cattle, trapping other vehicles as well in the blaze.
Reuters
